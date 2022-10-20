10m Nigerian children not enrolled for early childhood education – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that at least 10 million Nigerian children are not enrolled in any form of Early Childhood Education (ECE) programme. UNICEF Education Specialist, Yetunde Oluwatosin, who made the disclosure at a two-day Media Dialogue on Early Child Education (ECE) in Nigeria, organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Education, yesterday in Sokoto, said only one in three children attends ECE and two in five of those children are not developmentally on track. Oluwatosin, who insisted that ECE was the foundation for all forms of a child’s learning, noted that research has shown that children exposed to early learning tend to perform much better in academics and have better potential as they grow over the years.

While arguing that learning was made easier and more impactful for children at the ECE level through play, she explained that the child is stimulated to keep returning to school, help the child relate better with others and create an opportunity for positive learning.

