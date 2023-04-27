10th Assembly: Adamu, Lawan, Omo-Agege Meet With Tinubu

In preparation for the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of the Republic of Nigeria and the leadership of the 10th NASS, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Deputy Senate President, Ovie-Omo-Agege met with Tinubu at his new residence in Abuja.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that the President-elect move to a new residence at the Defense House ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

In what appeared to be an implicit endorsement of the lawmaker’s desire, he also met with Muktar Aliyu Betara, the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, who is running for speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Even though Tinubu’s meeting with Adamu, Lawan, and Omo-Agege was private, there were hints that the contest for the 10th Senate’s president was brought up.

Others at the closed-door meeting include the APC National Secretary Senator, Iyiola Omisore, and former APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretary James Faleke were present at the meeting.

Adamu only characterized the meeting as normal while the dignitaries declined to speak with the media.

Since he arrived from France on Monday, Tinubu has been greeted by well-wishers, including Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State.

The endorsement came about as a result of Betara receiving particular consideration when he went to consult Tinubu about his goal at the Defence House in Abuja yesterday after he arrived from France on Monday.

Sen. Ahmad Lawan, the outgoing president of the Senate, Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti State, and a host of other supporters of the incoming president recognized Betara. Tinubu personally took the lawmaker’s hand and led him into the inner room for private discussions.

Remember that Betara is one of the 10 representatives running for speaker of the upcoming 10th House. She represents the Borno State federal constituency of Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar.

He has been urging the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as well as future House members, former lawmakers, and indeed all stakeholders, to back him. Many have done so.