10th Assembly: APC Concludes Zoning as S’South, N’West To Produce Senate President, Speaker

Barring any last minute change, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its zoning for the principal offices of the 10th National Assembly. According to a party source, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and national leadership of the party have zoned the position of the Senate president to the South South. The party source, who craved anonymity, also said that the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives has been zoned to the North West.

Other zoning arrangements said to have been agreed on by the presidentelect and the party are: Deputy Senate president, North Central; Deputy Speaker, South East; Senate Leader, South West, and House Leader, North East. The source, who is a serving Senator and who recently won his re-election, said the zoning was reached by the President elect, his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the party before the decision for Tinubu to return to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu returned to Nigeria yesterday after one month’s sojourn abroad amidst fanfare by party members. Party members mobilised in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to receive the President-elect, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 4:30 pm. He was received on arrival by top party officials including a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, and other chieftains of the ruling party.

Amidst cheers from the party faithful, the President-Elect headed straight to his vehicle while acknowledging the waiting crowd of supporters who besieged the Airport to welcome him. The elected Senator, speaking, said that the zoning has been concluded and it would take a high level of politicking and intervention for it to be changed.