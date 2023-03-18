10th Assembly: APC Has Not Zoned NASS Leadership Positions – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described as fake, the widely reported news of the zoning arrangements in the National Assembly leadership positions.

Adamu, who was seriously concerned by media reports on the zoning of leadership positions in the National Assembly, stated this while addressing journalists after he cast his vote at his Keffi, Nasarawa State, country home on Saturday.

He was specifically reacting to a news report that Senator Barau Jibrin, was being favoured to emerge as the President of the Tenth Senate, claiming that the APC had zoned the Senate Presidency to the North West.

Adamu expressed worries about why politicians would be engaging in wishful thinking instead of awaiting the official pronouncement from the party.

He said, “The report about the zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly is fake news. We have not done any zoning. I have said it times without a number since Monday. I am still saying the same thing. No zoning has been established yet and agreed to.

“No zoning has been made public. Anybody who is saying anything is a rumour. It’s a wishful rumour.

Also in a statement titled, “APC Yet To Zone Key 10th National Assembly Positions,” signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday, described stories of the zoning arrangements, as false and misleading.

Morka said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly. The report is false and misleading and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“The Party has not made any decision on the zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly. As soon as a decision is made on zoning, it will be made public through the Party’s official communications channel.”

Commenting further on the matter, Morka stated: “the misleading reports which were published by major newspapers on Saturday had claimed that the APC had finally opted to zone the Senate Presidency position to the North West geopolitical zone, making the “odds to clearly favour Senator Barau Jibrin.

“The false report claimed that the decision on zoning was reached on Friday night, by the leadership of the APC after consulting with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The decision takes pre-eminence over earlier suggestions in some quarters to zone the position to the South.”

