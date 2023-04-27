10th Assembly: APC Hints On National Dynamics For Zoning

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu commence the zoning formula for the leadership of the 10th Assembly, there are strong indications that National Dynamics would be used for the zoning.

Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila were among those present in the first meeting to decide the zoning, which was held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Prior to the commencement of the 10th Assembly sets to begin in June, candidates for the speakership and Senate presidency have engaged in vigorous lobbying ahead of the house election.

At least, nine persons have indicated interest in the number three position in the country including Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano North); Sen Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West); Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Sen Abdul-Aziz Yari (APC, Zamfara West); Sen Sani Musa (Niger East); Sen Ali Ndume (Borno South), Sen Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).

Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker, Mukhtar Betara, Abubakar Makki Yelleman, Yusuf Gagdi, Sada Soli Jibia, Abdulraheem Olawuyi, Abbas Tajudeen, Aminu Sani Jaji, Benjamin Kalu, Mariam Odinaka Onuoha, and others are running for the speaker’s position.

The president-elect’s vacation in Paris, France, where he spent 34 days, caused a delay in selecting the zoning criteria for the leadership of the assembly.

But on Monday, as soon as he arrived, candidates and their party promoters flocked to his home to pitch their lobby.

Two factors, according to party officials and individuals close to the president-elect, will be taken into account while deciding the zoning formula.

One of them added, “Key stakeholders will deliberate on the issues at stake and make informed decisions while taking into account national interest, country stability, equity, justice, and fairness – national dynamics.”

The APC members in the North-West, South-South, and South-East geopolitical zones have been pushing for their regions to receive the Senate presidency. As a result, several party leaders, including members of the National Working Committee (NWC), are in favour of making the vote contribution of each zone the primary criterion for choosing the zoning formula.

“The North gave Tinubu 63 per cent of the votes he received, and now you are saying that northern interests should suffer because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, which is not our creation,” a party leader from the North stated.

“We have 17 states in the entire South, and not a single Muslim governor, so who is doing who a favour?,” said Tinubu, who went for it. Do you mean to suggest that there aren’t any Muslims in the South?

An examination of the results from the presidential election on February 25 revealed that Tinubu, who was proclaimed winner, received 8,794,726 votes and prevailed in three of the six geographical zones. In the South West, North West, and North Central regions, the previous governor of Lagos State triumphed.

Additionally, he took home at least one state in the North East and South-South. In the South East, he failed to win any states.

Out of the six voting zones, the North West gave the APC the most votes, while the South East gave it the least.

APC received 2,653,235 votes in the North West, which made up 40% of the zone’s total votes. The South West came in second with 2,279,407 votes, or 54%.

The party received 1,670,091 votes from the North Central (41%) while Tinubu received 1,185,458 votes from the North East (32%).

Additionally, the APC received 799,957 votes (29%) in the South-South, while the South East gave the party the fewest votes (127,605; 5.8%).

After Lagos, where he received 572,606 votes, Tinubu received 517,341 votes in Kano State, his second-highest total. APC received 160,620 votes in Akwa-Ibom and 375,183 votes in Niger.

APC received 8,914 votes in Abia, one of the states where it received the fewest.

According to Senators Barau Jibrin of Kano and Ali Ndume of Borno, the Senate president should be chosen based on qualifications and standing.

To counterbalance the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Barau denied requests from some quarters for a Christian Senate president, arguing that competence should not be sacrificed for religious feeling.

In recognition of its support for the APC during the presidential election, he claimed that his North West zone should be permitted to produce the next Senate president.

He recalled a time when three Christians, David Mark, Ike Ekweremadu, and Patricia Etteh, held the offices of Senate president, deputy, and speaker, respectively, in the federal parliament. Competence wasn’t just a sentimental thing back then.

It won’t work to bring in religious sentiment. Competence, not emotion, is the key. I have the most experience when it comes to that, the senator for Kano North declared.

In the same way as the party did during its presidential primary, Ndume argued in favor of an open race for the Senate presidency.

Considering that zoning might not generate the greatest candidates, he argued that lawmakers should be free to select among themselves competent individuals to serve as their presiding officers.

Another candidate, Senator Sani Musa of Niger State, stated that in the interest of equity and fairness, he was willing to forgo his ambition in favor of a southern Christian candidate.

For the sake of maintaining national unity, Musa stated that the party must guarantee a balance of religions in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

He mentioned the stress that heralded the APC Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket should be avoided in the race for the Senate presidency.

In the interests of equality, justice, and fairness, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Orji Kalu of Abia argued that the Senate president should be zoned to the South East.

Umahi, the senator-elect for the 10th Senate’s Ebonyi South District, asserted that enabling the South East to choose the next Senate president will ease tense feelings in Igbo country.

Since he is the highest-ranking South Eastern legislator, Kalu claimed that it was his turn to serve as Senate president.

Although the zone may not have supported Tinubu, zoning the job to the South East, he claimed, would bring honour and harmony to the nation.

