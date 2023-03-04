Politics Top Stories

10th Assembly: APC Remains Majority In NASS With 57 Senators, 162 Reps

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has remained the major political party in the Senate and the House of Representatives following the conduct of the National Assembly election held last Saturday.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, the breakdown of results shows that in the 10th National Assembly leadership, the APC will be the majority.

The INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood while announcing the results noted that 98 out of 109 Senate seats have been declared. In the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been decided.

The electoral umpire had declared winners for the 423 National Assembly seats, however, supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

In the Senate, the APC controls 57 seats. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) now has 28, and the Labour Party ( LP) has six.

APC also dominates the House of Representatives with 162 seats, PDP has 102, and LP controls 34.

Prof. Mahmood described the 10th Assembly as the most diverse since 1999.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo: Losers, winners of APC, PDP primaries

Posted on Author BABATOPE OKEOWO examines

BABATOPE OKEOWO examines the impact of the just-concluded primaries of the two major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – in Ondo State polity   The Ondo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), last week, conducted primary elections to […]
News Top Stories

Okowa: PDP ready to rescue Nigeria from APC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

•Ibori: I dedicate myself to victory   Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was ready to rescue Nigerians from the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023. That was even as a former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori said he would dedicate his […]
Politics

2023: Political dynasties gear for consolidation

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri reports

Established, emerging political dynasties strategize ahead of 2023 polls   Felix Nwaneri reports on the continued domination of Nigeria’s political landscape by dynasties despite the belief that there existence is against democratic values since they do not provide equal opportunities for people to hold offices of power and service   Politics in Nigeria has gradually […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica