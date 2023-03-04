10th Assembly: APC Remains Majority In NASS With 57 Senators, 162 Reps

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has remained the major political party in the Senate and the House of Representatives following the conduct of the National Assembly election held last Saturday.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, the breakdown of results shows that in the 10th National Assembly leadership, the APC will be the majority.

The INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood while announcing the results noted that 98 out of 109 Senate seats have been declared. In the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been decided.

The electoral umpire had declared winners for the 423 National Assembly seats, however, supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

In the Senate, the APC controls 57 seats. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) now has 28, and the Labour Party ( LP) has six.

APC also dominates the House of Representatives with 162 seats, PDP has 102, and LP controls 34.

Prof. Mahmood described the 10th Assembly as the most diverse since 1999.

Like this: Like Loading...