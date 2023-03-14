2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

10th Assembly: APC Will Not Allow Repeat Of Saraki, Dogara Saga – Adamu

As the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) intensify on who will become the next Senate President and Speaker of the 10th Assembly, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu has said that the party will not allow the repeat of the leadership tussle in 2015.

Adamu stated this on Monday at the meeting held with new members-elect to the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday.

It would be recalled that in 2015,  Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara emerged as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker against the wish of the ruling party.

Following the rejection of their leadership by the APC, the duo defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and led the National Assembly for four years.

Speaking at the meeting, Adamu said the national assembly leadership saga in 2015 was still haunting the ruling party, adding that the issue created bad blood within the party and between the executive and the legislature.

He, however, warned the senators-elect and Reps-elect planning to contest the leadership positions not to be involved in anything that may cause nasty divisions in the party and thus affect its health.

He said, “The news media, especially the social media, are full of speculations of some of you jostling for leadership positions in the national assembly.

“This is not unusual. People have the right to struggle for positions of leadership for which they believe they are eminently qualified.

“But we, in the National Working Committee of the party are not comfortable with the tone adopted by those who seek those offices. Those offices are not tribal or sectional rights and must not be so portrayed.”

“The National Assembly leadership crisis in 2015 created bad blood within the party and between the executive and the legislature. I urge us not to regress.

“We would like to offer a word of caution to all of you in this regard. It may be good to start early but sometimes, when you start too early, you jump the gun and court unintended consequences that may cause nasty divisions in the party and thus affect its health.

“Leadership position at the national level is a delicate matter and must not be approached with levity or carelessness.”

