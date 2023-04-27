10th Assembly: Ex-Reps Caution Against Zoning Positions Alongside Executive Offices

A group of former National Assembly members have cautioned against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the Executive arm of Government.

Rising from a one-day sensitisation parley with some State Assembly memberselect in Jos, Plateau State, the ex-legislators called on the leadership of various political parties, president and governors-elect not to interfere with the election of National Assembly principal officers.

This was contained in a communique signed by Hon Golu Timothy, former chairman of the House of Representatives committee on legislative budget in the 8th assembly.

The ex-lawmakers maintained that allowing for a natural course of leadership brings better harmony and understanding, mutual respect and less politicisation. They noted that such does neither add value to democratic principles nor promote separation of powers, checks and balances, while underscoring the need to allow members-elect to exercise their franchise without any interference.

They agreed that having a legislative officer from the same zone with any executive officer should not be an issue, because they have different roles and responsibilities to perform and will be assessed based on their respective constitutionally assigned duties.

According to Golu, the exlawmakers said the practice where the executive seeks to impose legislative leadership across the nation has caused more harm for the legislature than good as it has often led to instability and, most times inefficiency of the leadership where it survives.

The lawmakers said such practices should no longer be encouraged in this 21st century and, especially, in Nigeria where the election of legislators has been unprecedentedly multiparty-based.

He opined: “Look at how the election of legislators went across the country in the just concluded 2023 general election. People were voted not according to party but the personalities involved.

“If party considerations are less a factor in the just concluded general election, why must our political parties and their leaderships zone legislative offices? Such will not bring any expected result but crisis of confidence.

“It is no longer fashionable for the executive to interfere with the leadership decisions of the legislatures at any level. “Legislators have come of age in the country and must be allowed to do their things.

“Where we have people elected, and you want to decide for them their leadership is in itself undemocratic. “The experiences of the legislature are quite different from those of the executive.”

The former lawmakers commended the memberselect, especially those of the House of Representatives, for their support for Hon Aliyu Muktar Betara for the speakership of the 10th Assembly, saying the fifth term legislator from Borno State has done well to deserve such support.