10th Assembly: Finally, Tinubu Settles For Akpabio, Barau As Senate President, Dep

As the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly intensifies, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reportedly endorsed former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Jibrin Barau as Senate President and Deputy respectively.

It would be recalled that Akpabio and Barau are among the nine contenders for the Senate Presidency of the 10th Assembly, expected to be inaugurated on June 13, after the swearing-in of Tinubu as President on May 29.

According to credible sources who spoke to Daily Trust, the president-elect, who returned to the country on Monday after 34 days abroad, communicated his decision to Akpabio and Barau during a meeting held in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor had on Tuesday met with Akpabio, Barau, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) and the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

Sources said during the meeting, which they said was at the instance of the president-elect, Barau was asked to drop his bid for the Senate presidency in the interest of national cohesion, fairness and religious balancing.

A lawmaker from the South said Barau was prevailed upon to sacrifice his ambition in the interest of peace and tranquillity in the country.

“He was told to drop his ambition for the emergence of a Christian as the president of the next Senate.

“The president-elect told Barau that he is extremely qualified for the job but that he should drop his ambition for the emergence of a Christian to enable his administration to commence on a good footing.

“Tinubu said since he and Senator Kashim Shettima are Muslims, the right thing to do is to support a Christian.

“It was after the pleas that the president-elect told Barau that he would want him to work with Akpabio as deputy Senate president,” the senator said, pleading not to be named.

Corroborating this, another source, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told this media outlet that the president-elect has contacted Akpabio and Barau on his decision to pair them for the Senate presidency.

“I was not there when the meeting was held, but two people who attended it have told me of the decision by Asiwaju. It is a fact that he has settled for Akpabio and Barau for the Senate president and deputy,” he said.

When contacted yesterday, Akpabio simply said, “I don’t know.” However, Barau could not be reached last night.

It was gathered that the president-elect would meet other contenders for the Senate presidency to formally inform them of the decision on Akpabio and Barau soon. After that, Tinubu would also meet all the senators-elect who are members of the APC in furtherance of the consultation.

It could be recalled that at a meeting on Wednesday, which had in attendance the president-elect, the vice president-elect, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and the leadership of the APC led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, it was resolved that Tinubu anchors the efforts of identifying and selecting the leadership of the National Assembly.

NewTelelegraph reports that in the 109-seat Senate, the APC has 59 senators, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 36; Labour Party (LP) eight, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) two, Social Democratic Party (SDP) two, Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) one seat each.

Akpabio and Barau require a simple majority of votes to clinch the two positions when the parliament is inaugurated in June after the transmission of a letter of the proclamation by the president to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

An influential former governor of the Northern extraction disagrees with the decision of the President-Elect.

In an interview, the former governor, said, “Yes, there is a need for sacrifice, but the North should not be second fiddle because of the need to placate some people who contributed almost nothing to the table.

“If there is something called sacrifice, it should go across the board; all the zones should be made to do the same,” he said.

“After sacrificing the presidency to promote national unity and peace, now they want to treat us as second fiddle. We won’t take this. We have made the first sacrifice. Let other regions do the same. The North gave Tinubu the party ticket and gave him the winning votes, so it is the turn of other zones to make sacrifices,” the former governor said.

When told that the president-elect has consulted Senator Barau, he said, “Who told Barau that he should take it? First, he is a lawmaker from Kano State and a northerner. He is the northern candidate and cannot make a decision by himself. It is beyond him.

“We sacrificed the number one position and now they want us to let this go; it won’t happen. Yes, Asiwaju is a primary stakeholder, but there are people who lost their lives for him to win the presidency, especially in the North.”

Meanwhile, consultations for the speaker and deputy positions in the House of Representatives are also yet to be concluded.

In the 360-member House, APC has 175 seats; PDP 118, Labour Party 35, NNPP 19, APGA five, while SDP and ADC have two seats each. YPP has a single seat with 3 seats still pending.

However, because of the composition of the Green Chamber, it was gathered that a final decision has not been taken on the speaker and deputy speaker’s positions.

Meanwhile, Tinubu met with the APC governors who paid him a courtesy visit yesterday and urged them to work with the party leadership and lawmakers on the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

The president-elect said, “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent. The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party,” he said.

Tinubu told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government. Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge”

Among those in attendance were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinnma (Imo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Ben Ayade (CrossRivers), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

There were also the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe and the APC governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

Governor Bagudu said the visit was to congratulate Tinubu on the victory.

He also said, however, that the governors were ready for any assignment the President-elect may give them.