10th Assembly: Group harps competence, credibility over zoning

The Coalition of Pro- Democracy Groups in Nigeria has urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to enthrone competence, credibility, and experience in its choice of leaders rather than focus on zoning. The coalition made the call on Sunday in a statement in Abuja while throwing in their weight behind Muktar Aliyu Betara of Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency for the position of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly. The statement signed by Convener/President, of the colalition, Dr. Ben Ahmodu, said the agelong tradition of zoning should be jettisoned in the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He added that the endorsement of Betara was borne out of extensive scrutiny of the returning legislators’ pedigree, capacity, and leadership qualities as the astute accountant was unmatched. Describing Betara as a seasoned lawmaker with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs of the House, the groups, therefore, urged the APC to justify Nigerians’ faith with the best possible leaders in the 10th National Assembly. He said: “The composition of the 10th National Assembly indeed, represents a robust gathering of lawmakers in their prime and positioned to ensure quality representations in the 10th Assembly. “In this dispensation, the emphasis should be on competence and credibility rather than clannish considerations.

“This has not served a purpose in times past and is not a logical approach in this era where the country is desirous of purposeful leadership as we straddle the various socioeconomic challenges in the country. “As customary, it is expected that a speaker would emerge from the lot of returning legislators to pilot the affairs of the Federal House of Representatives.”

