10th Assembly: Group Harps On Competence, Credibility Over Zoning

The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to enthrone competence, credibility, and experience in its choice of leaders rather than focus on zoning.

The coalition made the call on Sunday in a statement issued in Abuja while throwing their weight behind Muktar Aliyu Betara of Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency for the position of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The statement signed by Convener/President, of the coalition, Dr Ben Ahmodu, noted that the age-long tradition of zoning should be jettisoned in the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians, adding that the endorsement of Betara was borne out of extensive scrutiny of the returning legislators’ pedigree, capacity, and leadership qualities as the astute accountant was unmatched.

Describing Betara as a seasoned lawmaker with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs of the House, the groups, therefore, urged the APC to justify Nigerians’ faith with the best possible leaders in the 10th National Assembly.

He said, “The composition of the 10th National Assembly indeed, represents a robust gathering of lawmakers in their prime and positioned to ensure quality representations in the 10th Assembly.

“In this dispensation, the emphasis should be on competence and credibility rather than clannish considerations.

“This has not served a purpose in times past and is not a logical approach in this era where the country is desirous of purposeful leadership as we straddle the various socio-economic challenges in the country.

“As customary, it is expected that a speaker would emerge from the lot of returning legislators to pilot the affairs of the Federal House of Representatives.

“The list is indeed intimidating, however, one name that has stood out is Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara, a member representing Biu, Kwaya Kusar, Bayo, and Shani Constituency.

“He has been a member of the Federal House of Representatives since 2007. He has headed several committees, such as Public Accounts and Special Duties, Army, and Defense.

“His legislative interest includes appropriation, customs, electoral matters, and public accountancy.

“The choice of Honorable Aliyu Muktar Betara is hinged on his experience and leadership acumen, as evident in his leadership of several committees since 2007.

“The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria herby endorses Hon Aliyu Muktar Betera as the Federal House of Representatives Speaker. Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara is a seasoned legislator with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs Federal House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

“Our endorsement of Honorable Aliyu Muktar Betara is borne out of extensive scrutiny of the returning legislators regarding their pedigree and leadership qualities. It is our opinion that the cap indeed fits Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betera.

“The All-Progressive Congress must indeed come to terms with the present realities regarding the expectations from Nigerians in the new dispensation. The need to get it right cannot be emphasized.”

