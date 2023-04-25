2023 Elections Politics

10th Assembly: Group Urges Tinubu To Zone Senate Presidency To N/West

The Support Group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North West has called on the President-elect to back the zoning of the Senate presidency to the North West due to the massive support he enjoys in the region before and after the election.
The group made the call in a press statement signed by the youth leader for the APC North West, Hon. Abdulalmid Umar, who said Tinubu would be building on the strong political base he had achieved during the last election in the North West by the gesture.
Hon. Umar who attested to the hard work put in to deliver huge votes for the president-elect in spite of formidable opponents in the zone said it would only be proper to compensate them with a Senate presidency.
The statement reads, “If sidestepped, the zone which had returned the highest votes for the president-elect would be discouraged, and see no reason to work as hard or harder in the next election.” 
“The president-elect should be consolidating on the high votes he recorded in our zone so as to override attempts that both PDP and NNPP will make to muzzle APC.
“The pressure will be too much on our party and membership if we do not have a formidable force to withstand pressures from opposing parties who already have Kano and four of the six governors from the zone.”

