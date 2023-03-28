Politics Top Stories

10th Assembly: Kalu Meets Buhari, Says Zoning Senate Presidency to S/East Will Bring Peace To Nigeria

…urges Buhari to take APC’s BoT chair after office.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has met with President Muhammadu Buhari to officially inform him of his intention to run for the position of Senate President if the position is zoned to the South East by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu, currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, said zoning the position to the South East would bring peace to Nigeria.

He argued that though the zone may not have voted for Asiwaju Tinubu, the President-elect, at the recently concluded Presidential election, making him the Senate President would bring peace and honour to the country.

The lawmaker equally disclosed that he discussed the stability of the ruling party with the President.

Kalu said he suggested to the President to take over the position of the APC”s Board of Trustees (BoT) immediately after handing over to the President-elect later in the year

He noted that the ruling party was faced with serious crises ahead of the just concluded general elections adding that Buhari’s interventions saved the APC from going under

He urged the President not to totally retire from politics but to take over the leadership of the ruling party at the highest level to give direction.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

