10th Assembly: Kalu meets Buhari, says zoning Senate Presidency to S/East’ll bring peace

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has met with President Muhammadu Buhari to officially inform him of his intention to run for the position of the Senate president, if the position is zoned to the South East by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu, currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, said zoning the position to the South East would bring peace to Nigeria. He argued that though the zone may not have voted for Asiwaju Tinubu, the president-elect, at the recently concluded presidential election, making him the Senate president would bring peace and honour to the country.

Responding to arguments by some other aspirants to the Senate presidency that the South East did not vote for the ruling party and as such should not aspire for the seat, Kalu said: “At this stage, we’re not even talking who voted more. When President Olusegun Obasanjo was president of Nigeria, he lost in the ward where he voted in 1999. I was there with him that day. He lost in that ward. That did not stop the larger Nigeria from making him president. We may not bring votes in the South East. They will bring peace and honor and we will bring unity to the country.

“That is more important than votes. Human lives are more important than votes; it can stop a lot of things that are happening in the country; if the right things are done. I mean, Nigeria is our country.”

The lawmaker equally disclosed that he discussed the stability of the ruling party with the President. Kalu said he suggested to the President to take over the position of the APC’s Board of Trustees (BoT) immediately after handing over to the president-elect later in the year He noted that the ruling party was faced with serious crises ahead of the just-concluded general elections, adding that Buhari’s interventions saved the APC from going under.

He urged the President not to totally retire from politics but take over the leadership of the ruling party at the highest level in order to give directives.

His words: “There’s one thing I suggested to the President that I did not tell you people. I suggested to the President that ‘we cannot al- low you to rest.’ I’m going to be consulting the party. The party should bring back our Board of Trustees or something that looks like it, so that Mr President will be Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party so that every four or five months, he will come and see how the party is doing.

“We cannot just leave the party empty; it was done in the young days of APC so that the President will still be part of the conscience of the party; and we will have somebody to run to when we have problems in the party, because it was just God that saved our party. That is the truth. It was God who saved our party because the quarrel inside the party was so much, the rancour is so much.

“So we need a man like President Buhari to be inside, every three, four months, we’ll go and drag him from Daura and he will settle party matters. We’ll put him back to continue looking after his cattle, rice farm and all the rest of them.”

The former Abia governor jokingly added: “I’m not yet ready to retire to my palm plantation and other farm engagements.”

Like this: Like Loading...