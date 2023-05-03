10th Assembly: Minority Reps To Contest Speaker, Deputy

Members-elect on the platform of minority parties in the House of Representatives have resolved to feature candidates for the position of speaker and deputy speaker when the 10th Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13.

This was contained in the communique issued by the minority caucus after its meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on the 2nd of May 2023.

The communique jointly signed by the convener, Hon. Agbedi and the Secretary, Hon. Efosa Imasuen said, “The members resolved as follows, To contest the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representative of the National Assembly

“We have resolved to set up an eleven-man committee to scout for a credible and acceptable candidate that would vie for those offices, and then actively seek the unification of Nigerians along ethno-religious lines

“The Greater Majority with more than 180 elected members (being over 50% of the elected member) will remain one indivisible coalition during the 10th National Assembly, with the interest of the country as its driving force

“That the greater Majority of the 10” National Assembly will be continually guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the collective interest of Nigerians being its major concern.

“To assure Nigerians not to lose hope due to the country’s current unpleasant situation, including the disunity plaguing the nation, which is the direct consequence of APC’s misrule and that the Greater majority of the incoming 10th National assembly will remedy these problems as a matter of priority.

“The Great majority will continue to unify the coalition of opposition parties so that it can be an effective check on the ruling party in order to safeguard the rule of law”

Recall that there are seven minority parties that will make up the 10th House. They include the PDP, LP, SDP, YPP, ADC, NNPP and APGA.