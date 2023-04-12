10th Assembly: Primate Ayodele Predicts The Next Senate President

As the battle for the tenth National Assembly Senate presidency draws closer, Primate Elijah Ayodele known for his political prophecy has once again revealed how the Senate President would emerge.

Primate Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in a statement issued on Wednesday said if the next Senate President doesn’t come from the Igbo tribe, the position will likely fall into the hands of a Muslim.

Speaking further, the cleric said the next Senate President should be Igbo in order to avert political tension and imbalance in the government.

According to him, if a Muslim emerges as the next Senate President, the incoming government will be in jeopardy because there will be political tension in the country.

He, however, called on Igbo lawmakers to be more united than ever before in order to push one of their own to become the next Senate President in order not to be sidelined in the next administration.

The man of God, who has been against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party, reiterated his stand against the combination, making it known that God isn’t in support of it and that the country will still be thrown into crises as a result of the ‘ungodly’ combination.

He further advised Igbo lawmakers to come together to support one of their own to attain the position of Senate President because the zone will be sidelined for many years if they are unable to produce the next person that will occupy the position.

He said, “In all fairness, the Igbos should produce the next Senate President; if not, a Muslim will emerge and jeopardize the incoming government’s activities. It will also cause political tension and imbalance in the government.

“Igbo lawmakers need to be united than ever before in order to push one of their own to become the next senate president because if they are unable to make it happen, the region will be sidelined in this incoming government.

“God doesn’t approve this Muslim-Muslim government, it will still create a lot in the country and will be the worse government so far.”

Also, in the House of Representatives, Primate Ayodele advised the opposition to form a coalition in order to defeat the ruling party in the Speakership race.

He explained that their unity would put the incoming government on its toes.

“The opposition should form a coalition regarding the House of Representatives speakership position. They need to put the incoming government on its toes and that can only happen if the opposition produces the next House of Representatives, speaker. If the ruling party emerges, Nigeria will be in a very difficult situation,” he said.