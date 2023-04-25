News

10th Assembly: Reps Reps-Elect’ll Forge Alliance Over House Leadership

As the race for the Speakership of the 10th Assembly intensified, House of Representatives members- elected, under the aegis of the ‘New Dawn’ are poised to take the front roll in charting a new course for the leadership of the Assembly.

The 120-member group that cut across political parties insisted that they were determined and unanimous in working with every member of the House to birth a new Nigeria through robust legislation that would impact on the lives of the Nigerian citizens.

Convener of the group, the member-elect representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben of Edo State, and also the outgoing Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Marcus Onobun told journalists in Benin, the state capital, that the idea behind the formation of the group is to chart a new course that will foster unity for Nigerians through purposeful legislative engagement in the House.

