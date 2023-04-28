10th Assembly: Tinubu, APC Govs Jettison Consensus For Zoning

To prevent a leadership crisis in the 10th National Assembly, Aswaj Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has warned the governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work with the leadership of the party.

The President-elect handed down the warning on Thursday while tasking the Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and others to assist in the election of the National Assembly’s top officials in collaboration with lawmakers and party leaders.

Speaking with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) members who paid him a visit at the Defence House in Abuja, Tinubu addresses the issue of zoning ahead of the June NASS election.

The governor’s advice that consensus candidates shouldn’t be chosen was one that the president-elect agreed with. It is preferable to zone the positions.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that he had previously met with some candidates and members of the party’s National Working Committee.

Atiku Bagudu, the PGF Chairman who also serves as the governor of Kebbi State, led the governors to the meeting.

Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect, joined the governors of Plateau, Kaduna, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Hope Uzodinma, Jigawa, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun, and Ekiti, as well as Abubakar Badaru, Ben Ayade, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, and Dapo Abiodun.

Others were Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the APC candidate for governor of Kano State, and Kelechi Igwe, the deputy governor of Ebonyi State.

The race for the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate has heated up recently, with roughly 12 members-elect vying for the speakership and no less than 10 APC senators hoping to win the presidency.

The situation has left the party in a pickle as various interests demand that the leadership positions in the National Assembly be allocated to their respective geopolitical zones.

Addressing the governors, Tinubu said, “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent. The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party.”

As he went on, Tinubu offered some renowned governors and past contenders for governorship who lost in their states in the 2023 elections a ray of optimism.

He was alluding to the governor of Ebonyi State, who also lost his attempt for the Senate, and the governor of Plateau State, who served as the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara State, lost his reelection bid; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River; Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the governor of Nasarawa State; and Senator Aishatu Dahiru alias Binani, who lost the race for governor of Adamawa State.

The President-elect told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government. Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge.”

He reiterated his earlier admonitions that, as leaders, they were elected to serve the people and humanity with fairness and justice.

In an emotion-laden voice, Tinubu expressed gratitude to God that he, being “the first Muslim minority from the South-West got the blessing of Allah to be elected president.”

He further dismissed speculations about his health, saying “All speculations have perished and their purveyors brought to shame.”

Earlier, Bagudu said the visit was to congratulate Tinubu on his election victory and welcome him back from his recent trip to France.

The governors, he added, were prepared for any task the incoming president would appoint them.

The governor of Kebbi State promised that they would continue to consult and collaborate with the party and the parliamentarians to get the best option for the benefit of the nation when he referred to the election of the National Assembly’s presiding officers. According to sources present at the meeting, Tinubu and the governors decided unanimously that the party should not accept consensus candidates for the NASS leadership positions.

The participants decided to give the MPs the power to select their leaders, it was learned.

According to the source, the party concurred that the leadership was elected democratically, just as the president-elect was.

The source said, “At the meeting, the party as always was very careful of the religion and ethnic balance to avoid fresh battles.

“The governors advised the president-elect to allow the leadership of the National Assembly to follow normal protocol without anointing any candidate.

“The governors also told him that just like President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t choose a consensus candidate, he should let democracy have its way in the leadership of the party.”

The source noted that the president-elect agreed and assured the party that the zoning and choice of the candidate would be properly deliberated upon between the party and the lawmakers.

The source noted, “The president-elect also assured the governors that the choice of the leadership of the 10th Assembly would involve the party and the lawmakers.”

Sen. Ali Ndume of Borno South said that he was comfortable with there being a consensus candidate for senate president since it would assist manage the crisis.

However, he issued a warning that the party must be impartial in its selection of the candidate.

He said, “I am in the race if the ticket is left open, but if it is zoned outside of my zone, I will abide by the party’s decision if it is fair.

“Like I have always said if the party comes out with its zoning and it is fair because everybody should belong.”

Ndume added that in the leadership of the National Assembly equity should not be the priority, the usual priority in most democratic practices is seniority.

He added, “We will wait for the decision of the party if they decide that fairness should be a priority in terms of the representation of zones, which is a fair thing to consider. Outside of that, the best thing is to leave the race open.”

On the issue of a consensus candidate, Ndume noted that it was best for the party if such would be agreed upon based on fairness.

The Borno senator said, “Settling for a consensus candidate should have been the best but the primary consideration should be fairness. You reach a consensus when there is fairness.”

Also, in its reaction, the campaign office of the senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, noted that it was fair that the party should zone rather than pick a consensus candidate.

It stated that “The party should let the leadership be zoned to a particular place and let the lawmakers decide who they like to be their leaders among the aspirants.”

The APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, applauded Tinubu, saying he has demonstrated that he is indeed a party man.

He said, “The president-elect’s response reconfirmed the fact that he is a party man. It is the responsibility of the party to take such steps and deliberate on the criteria based on which the leaders of the National Assembly will emerge. It is the responsibility of the party.”

He also confirmed that the National Working Committee of the party had not met to take a position on the zoning of the principal offices in both chambers, including talks on consensus candidates being reported in a section of the media.

“No decision has been taken on the zoning or who will be the preferred candidates of the party. At least, not to my knowledge. I can confidently tell you that there has been no meeting of the NWC in the last weeks.’’

APC-allocated leadership positions in the upcoming 10th National Assembly would be distributed to the geopolitical zones, according to members-elect who are running for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In separate interviews with our correspondent, the speakership candidates emphasized the APC’s or any other political party’s primacy in matters of politics that affect their constituents.

Lawmakers demand equity.

The legislators expressed their desire to follow the party’s leadership decisions regarding the 10th NASS leadership and advocated for fairness and equity in the distribution of offices and positions.

Yusuf Gagdi, a candidate for the speakership from Plateau State, disputed the calls to do away with zoning by recalling how the Peoples Democratic Party used to zone offices when it was in charge and held majorities in both the Senate and the House.

The House Committee on Navy’s Chairman, Gagdi, emphasized that the party, not its members, should decide which zones should receive which offices.

He said, “I am a party man. I want the party to zone (the positions). If the party zones, I will respect the zoning. But it is not within the powers of the aspirants to say whether they like zoning or they don’t want zoning. The party produced the aspirants; it produced the members.

“So, the party is supreme. Confirm from the party whether they want to zone (positions) or not, not from the aspirants.”

He added, “How can aspirants prefer zoning or not? It has always been zoned. During the PDP era, the speakership position was zoned. During APC’s time, it has always been zoned. Why then do you need aspirants to now tell you whether it should be zoned or not?”

The lawmaker, however, noted that an aspirant from another zone could contest against candidates from the zone in which an officer was allocated. “At every point in time, there are aspirants that have refused zoning. Even if a party zona (a position), those that don’t want to respect zoning should go ahead and disrespect it,” he stressed.

Another speakership aspirant from Abia State, Benjamin Kalu, also backed zoning “as long as it is done without diversity insensitivity but with all national inclusion elements well factored in, to inspire and stimulate national loyalty, cohesion, and non-coerced patriotism.”

Kalu, who is Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, said, “The party gave us a platform to become who we are today or will become after the inauguration of the House. They stood by us during the primaries because they wanted to work with us as a team for nation-building.

“I believe in the tripartite arrangement established by the current leadership of the House, the Executive, and the party leadership, to always have a triple view to issues of national importance before taking a national policy step towards national objectives. It has worked for the nation because we have achieved more than we would have if each worked on the frolic of hers.’’

According to the House’s spokesman, power should be shared in the spirit of what the federal character principle preaches “in marriage with competence, character, credibility and, overall, knowledge-based capacity, considering that knowledge and experience are key drivers of effective national legislative interventions.’’

When asked whether the APC should pick a candidate among the aspirants from the zone a particular position is allocated or the lawmakers should be allowed to contest against themselves, Kalu urged the party to consider the South-East “especially when we have not been Speaker for more than four decades.”

In a similar event, the Natives, a pro-democracy organization, has warned the APC leadership against internal squabbles before Sen. Bola Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29.

The group’s leader, Mr. Olalekan Edwards, made this statement on Thursday while leading a delegation on a visit to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, in Abuja.

Edwards also asked the leadership to make sure that the new administration appointed only qualified individuals to important positions.

He said that the visit was also made to express gratitude to the party’s leadership for providing them with a sellable product in the form of Tinubu.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Coalition of Northern Front, South-West Professionals, and Arewa Youth Groups has called on the APC leadership to choose a speaker ‘’with reputation and experience.’’

Mr. Tijjani Abdulmumuni, President of Arewa Youth Group, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, said they were in support of a lawmaker from the South-East for the sake of equity.

He, however, said whoever the party would support from the region, should be someone with high moral standards and experience.

Meanwhile, the APC has said it has not zoned the National Assembly positions. In a statement by its spokesman, Felix Morka, the party said, ‘’The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels.’’