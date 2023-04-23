10th Assembly: Tinubu’s absence might affect zoning of principal offices –APC Chieftain

As members of the All Progressives Congress 10th National Assembly jostle for the zoning of the principal offices in the Senate and House of Representatives, a chieftain of the party has said that the absence of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, due to his health status might change all permutations of the party and the elected members. The chieftain of the party, who is a former National Working Committee (NWC) member, said, the party and it’s elected 10th Assembly members ought to be concerned about the long absence of the President-elect. He said: “Were all things well, you would have seen those jostling for the leadership of the 10th Assembly visiting the President-elect wherever he was in the world.”

It would be recalled that few weeks after the presidential election result was announced, Tunde Rahman, from the office of the President-elect released a encompassstatement, stating that the President was traveling to France and UK to undertake a rest and after which to the Muslim Holy land for lesser Hajj. He said: “The Presidentelect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday. “While away, the Presidentelect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. He is expected back in the country soon.” “However, the Presidentelect has not started the transition programme” the APC chieftain said.

“What you have to know is that we have a problem in our party and that problem is likely to affect so many things. “As you can see, the NWC of our party is not in unity as you see allegations against the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu from the National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman. Lukman is not alone in raising all those allegations against the National Chairman. “So many party members went for lesser hajj and none of them visited the Presidentelect. Is that not suggesting something? “As you are aware, there was a recent report in the media that the Presidentelect was in a hospital in the USA and no refuttal has been given on that report. “But we will continue to pray for the good health of the President-elect while we expect the party to be more circumspect in this situation.” Meanwhile, a lawmaker has called on his colleagues to stop going to the governors on the platform of the APC for endorsement for a principal offices in the National Assembly. The lawmaker, a Senator and who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was demeaning for Senators and members of House of Representatives to go to governors for endorsement before occupying principal offices at the National Assembly. According to him, such behaviours of the legislators have brought ridicule to the legislature in the political parties.

There had been leadership tussle between the state governors and the legislature on administration of political parties and nomination of candidates for elections. The lawmaker said: “I get worried when my colleagues go to governors for endorsement for leadership of the National Assembly. Sincerely, what it means is that we are inferior to them in the party. “I will want a situation where people who intend to lead the Assembly do that with the conviction that they can but not on the grounds that they have a reach with governors on the platform of the party or their governor. “Leadership for me is about competence and should not about who endorses you or who is endorsing you. Endorsement is the reason why we have problems in every strata of administration. “Should lawmakers continue to seek endorsement from the governors and not their colleagues, they would continue to be subservient to the governors. No wonder a state governor feels political more important than a Senate President of Speaker from his state.”