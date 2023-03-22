10th Assembly: Umahi Declares For Senate Presidency

….Asks NASS to amend rules against 1st timers

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi has declared his interest to contest for the Senate President of the country.

This was as he urged the National Assembly to amend its rules which doesn’t suit 1st timers for the number 3 exalted position in the country.

Umahi declared his interest in the position while addressing journalists at the new excultive chambers, the new government house, and Abakaliki the state capital.

He urged the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-Elect, Ahmed Tinubu, and his Deputy, Kashim Shettima to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North West for inclusiveness.

He said everyone elected into the National Assembly was very qualified to lead the Assembly, adding that it was time to break protocols and rebuild the nation instead of being sentimental.

“It is not a time to be divisive, it is not a time to exclude any part of this country. The mode of election that we all went through is an indication that every part of this country is important and needed and the tiniest part can swing victory into any of the political parties.

“But now that victory is here, it is time to work for this country, it’s time to give back to the nation Nigeria all the benefits the leaders have taken from this country.

“It’s time to break protocols, it’s time to amend rules and the focus will be how to rebuild this country, how to bring everyone on board, and how we can begin to say Nigeria first before each and every one of us.

“So, let me congratulate APC and urge them to be magnanimous in victory and extend hands of fellowship to other members of political parties so that we can all join hands together to build our nation Nigeria.

“Let me also plead and request the leadership of the APC and the President-Elect and the Vice President-elect to please for the sake of equity, Justice and fairness to zone the Senate Presidency to South East and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North West for inclusiveness.

“I am asking the National Assembly, the APC family to set aside the rules so that we can get the best for the leadership of the National Assembly.

“And if the APC family zones the Senate Presidency to the South East, I am indicating interest on the platform that I have been in public service for the past 16 years.

“And so, you can rightly say that I understand administration, and when you have administered a state, it is more complex than any other position other than the Presidency.

“So, I want to put myself forward and I plead with the National Assembly to amend the rules. We should be looking for the best and everyone elected to the National Assembly is the best. So, let’s not set obstacles in our ways so that we have a focus on how to rebuild this country, we have a focus on who God has chosen to emerge.

“So, I put myself forward without prejudice to whatever is the will of God and of course the will of our party APC leadership, the President-Elect, and the Vice President-elect. I will not go against their decisions but as a human being and act of conviction and the grace of God upon me, I put myself forward subject to zoning the Senate Presidency to South East”, Umahi stated.

