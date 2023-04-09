10th Assembly: Why green horns can’t be Senate President, Speaker, by Ogba

Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Obinna Ogba, has said that it will be difficult for first-timers to become Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly. He noted that the two chambers have their rules on how Senate President and Speaker can emerge, which favour ranking senators. He added that if green horns emerge the new leaders of the National Assembly, they will not be able to know the rules of the Assembly and apply them after their emergence. Ogba, who represents Ebonyi Central Zone, spoke in his Nkalagu residence in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in a chat with journalists. He called for the conduct of general elections for all elective positions in the country on the same day to reduce cost and electoral fraud. He disclosed that he is among those sponsoring a Bill to amend the Electoral Act so that subsequent general elections will be held the same day for all elective positions in the country. “I am one of those who will be sponsoring a Bill to amend the Electoral Act. We are going to change the system of election, all the elections must be conducted one day. But I will be one of those who will sponsor the Bill, but if it fails, it is no longer my making. “It is a waste of resources to divide elections into two. Since they can give you three ballot papers, they can give you five papers and you just cast your votes. It will save money, it will save lives, it will save many things. “I think it should be left for the National Assembly members; the Senators and House of Representatives members to decide who leads them but you don’t rule out ranking because if you bring a fresher, he may not have had the opportunity to go through the rules of the National Assembly.”

