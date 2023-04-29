News

10th Assembly: Zone to accommodate all people, LP lawmaker tells APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Member- elect, House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party, Mr. Amobi Ogah has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the highest number of lawmakers in the 10th Assembly to zone the principal offices to represent all shades of opinions and interests.

Ogah, who represents the Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, said that the National Assembly should not be seen as a political party enclave or extension but as a Nigeria entity with the interest of all Nigerians. Ogah, who defeated the fourth time lawmaker, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha of the APC, said the number of the new lawmakers is so high that it should not be neglect ed by the APC on the ground that they have the majority. He further stated that only zoning can favour his zone, South East in that National Assembly.

Speaking on his expectations on the 10th Assembly, he said; “Well, without being told you know very well that 10th Assembly will be a unique one considering the number of new members. Out of 360, we have almost 292 as fresh lawmakers and these are young men with vision, these are young men who believe that the 10th Assembly would not be a rubber stamp assembly. ‘‘So, for me, in the 10th Assembly we are expecting to have a leadership that is generally acceptable and we believe that we will have a leadership that would carry all the members along; the leadership that would not be a rubber stamp, the leadership that would help to take all Nigerians to the next level, we are here because we want a better Nigeria.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Guber Poll: Abiodun, Makinde, AbdulRasaq, Buni, Yahaya return

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared some governors seeking re-election as winners of Saturday’s governorship election held across the country. The results declared in Ogun State showed that incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election after polling 276,298 votes. Abiodun defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Udom, Amaechi move presidential campaigns to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Two presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi Thursday moved their campaigns to Benue State where they consulted with stakeholders of the various political parties soliciting their support to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Addressing members of […]
News Top Stories

2023: Southern govs’ alliance on zoning, deceitful, says Farouk

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

The clamour by the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) that presidential power must shift to the South after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a deceitful move by some political forces to lure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into making mistakes that could cost it the 2023 presidential election. […]

Leave a Comment