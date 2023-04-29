10th Assembly: Zone to accommodate all people, LP lawmaker tells APC

Member- elect, House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party, Mr. Amobi Ogah has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the highest number of lawmakers in the 10th Assembly to zone the principal offices to represent all shades of opinions and interests.

Ogah, who represents the Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, said that the National Assembly should not be seen as a political party enclave or extension but as a Nigeria entity with the interest of all Nigerians. Ogah, who defeated the fourth time lawmaker, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha of the APC, said the number of the new lawmakers is so high that it should not be neglect ed by the APC on the ground that they have the majority. He further stated that only zoning can favour his zone, South East in that National Assembly.

Speaking on his expectations on the 10th Assembly, he said; “Well, without being told you know very well that 10th Assembly will be a unique one considering the number of new members. Out of 360, we have almost 292 as fresh lawmakers and these are young men with vision, these are young men who believe that the 10th Assembly would not be a rubber stamp assembly. ‘‘So, for me, in the 10th Assembly we are expecting to have a leadership that is generally acceptable and we believe that we will have a leadership that would carry all the members along; the leadership that would not be a rubber stamp, the leadership that would help to take all Nigerians to the next level, we are here because we want a better Nigeria.”