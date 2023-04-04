2023 Elections News Politics

10th Assembly: Zoning Senate Presidency To South-East Is Fair – Izunaso

The race for the leadership of the 10th Assembly took a fresh dimension on Tuesday as the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso persuaded President Muhammadu Buhari on why the position of the Senate Presidency should be zoned to the South East.

Izunaso, a ranking member of the National Assembly is also throwing his hat in the ring, boasting that he is more qualified and suited for the position.

He, however, wanted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to decide on the zoning principle as a fair bargain for the South East.

The lawmaker is up against the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who is also eyeing the position alongside others like Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who is also from the South-East extraction.

Senator Izunaso is the third interested aspirant to visit the Presidential Villa following the declaration of interest in the exalted seat.

Speaking d during a brief conversation with State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari, Izunaso said: “We are waiting for the party to zone the position to us. It is only fair and natural that the position be zoned to the South East.”

According to him, he remains the highest-ranking senator and, therefore, will vie for the post of Senate President.

Asked what he discussed with the President, he said: “We discussed issues concerning the 10th Senate with my host, the President, extensively. Since I am the oldest senator in both the South-East and South-South, it is obvious that I am vying.

“There is no senator today in APC of South-East or South-South extraction that is older than me in the Senate.

“The Senate is an institution that believes in ranking. I was in the House of Representatives before; I have been in the party for five good solid years, I ran the party as National Organizing Secretary of the APC, which saw us to victory in 2015 and 2019. So, I think we have paid our dues.”

