10th Assesmbly: I’m All Out To Becomes Next Speaker – Makki

Jigawa State’s biggest export into the Speakership race of the 10th National Assembly, Abubakar Makki Yanlema on Tuesday said he joined the race to win big for democracy.

The top contender to the throne said, “Considering the role Jigawa State played to bring about the continuity of APC government, you will not but agree with me that this time around, Jigawa deserves to produce the next Speaker.”

Makki, a ranking member of the Green House bare that he is not a surrogate in the race, as he expressed confidence that he would win the race.

Yanlema stressed, “I have to make it clear, that I’m not a surrogate in the race, I believe in my ability, and capacity to lead the 360-man Assembly, and I am in the race to win the trophy for Nigerian democracy”.

He revealed that members of the National Assembly are one collective entity that works for the interest of Nigeria irrespective of party affiliation.

He said, “When it comes to politics in the House, we work for Nigeria, we look at ourselves as one irrespective of political affiliations all in the interests of nation building”.

The federal lawmaker who won a massive reelection to the Green Chamber welcomed high-caliber aspirants currently jostling for the Speakership, adding that his pedigree would see him tower above others in the race

Makki who ruled out the possibility of stepping down for anyone, however, pledged to work with the leadership of the party to ensure a credible candidate emerged by the end of the day.