10th House: 283 Reps-elect commit to decision on zoning

…14 APC govs, 9 PDP govs back group …as ex-lawmakers root for Senate president from the South

A coalition of returning and new memberselect from all political parties that won seats in the House of Representatives has vowed to respect the decision of the majority party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on zoning the Speaker and deputy Speaker seats in the parliament.

It also promised to adopt the decision of opposition parties on minority leadership of the House in line with parliamentarybestpractices. The coalition, known as the “Joint Task-10th Assembly,” comprises 283 memberselect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), AfricanDemocratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

A press statement from the Chairman and Co-Chairman of the coalition, Hon Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) and Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), said members of the coalition are in agreement with whatever the majority party’s decision on zoning might be. According to the press statement, members of the Joint Task-10th Assembly have agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House, with other opposition parties playing a major role.T hey noted that those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remembertheconsequencesof such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.

“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognises that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties. “Our desire is to see a Nigeria where all of us, the political actors, come together to put the country first, subduing our individual interest, in order to have a better country that we, our children and our children’s children will be proud of,” the statement noted.

The group said its main focus “Is to promote the independence of the legislature; the inter-dependence of the legislature and other arms of government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact; constituency outreach; equity and fairness among members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of presiding and principal officers in line with best parliamentary practice. “Already, 283 memberselect, comprising both returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices. “The coalition has the blessings of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members of the ruling and opposition political parties.