10th House: Arewa Group Wants Speakership Zoned To North West

The Arewa Concerned Citizens (ACC) has called on the President elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the North West in the spirit of justice and equity.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the Chairman of ACC, Salis Muhammad Moriki, said since the South west had produced the nation’s President, the North East had produced the Vice President, and the South East or South South is likely to produce the Senate President, it has become justifiable that the North West should produce the Speaker of the House of Representatives.