10th House: Ex-lawmakers back Betara as Speaker

A coalition of former members of the House of Representatives from the six geo-political zones have endorsed chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu, for the position of Speaker in the 10th assembly. T he former legislators said Betara representing Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State is the most suitable to lead the House. Members of the coalition are drawn from the 6th, 7th, 8th as well as outgoing 9th Assembly across party lines. The resolution was passed by the former lawmakers after their meeting over the weekend. The ex-lawmakers who signed the communiqué are: Hon Emeka Anohu, (Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State) and Hon Golu Timothy (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau) both of the 8th Assembly.
