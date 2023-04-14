10th House: Gagdi in pole position for speakership

It promises to be an interesting contest for the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives as some power blocs within the All Progressives Congress (APC) position the member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, for the position, FELIX NWANERI reports

The build-up to the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly House of Representatives is becoming interesting by the day as some members-elect, who have declared interest in the speakership position of the Green Chamber, perfect strategies for the contest, which many say, would be a tough battle given recent political developments in the state.

Among notable members of the lower chamber of the federal legislative house, being tipped to succeeded the incumbent speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, are the deputy speaker, Idris Wase; Yusuf Gagdi, Ben Kalu and Muktar Betara, all of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC has so far won 162 seats out of the 325 seats declared for the 10th House of Representatives, while PDP won 102.

The Green Chamber has 306 seats and it is expected that a member of the ruling party will emerge as speaker having majority of the seats. As it stands, the national leadership of the APC has not declared its stand on which of the geopolitical zones will produce the speaker of the 10th House but analysts are of the view that the North Central, where Wase and Gagdi hail from, is the most favoured. Interestingly, the two frontrunners for the speakership position are from Plateau State. However, while Wase has been criss-crossing the country, meeting some stakeholders and seeking their support, many within the APC camp believe that Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/ Kanam/Kanke federal constituency stands a better chance of succeeding Gbajabiamila.

Those rooting for the House Committee chairman on Navy are of the view that besides being a loyal party man, Gagdi, who won election into the Green Chamber for a second term is the preferred choice of most APC stakeholders for the position of President of the speakership position. They also opined that given that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, hails from the South-West and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, from the North-East and the APC looking towards the South-East and South-South to produce the President of the Senate, it is natural that North Central, which according to them, is the link between and the North and South to produce the next speaker of the House of Representatives. The belief is that APC’s ceding of the position the North Central will give the zone a sense of belonging in the incoming Tinubu administration.

Besides being a party man, 41-year-old Gagdi is said to have the required legislative experience to pilot the affairs of the 10th House of Representatives as his rise to prominence affirms the truism that hard work, diligence and a commitment to the welfare of the downtrodden will take a politician to the top. Though a first term lawmaker in the House of Representatives, his achievements already dwarf those of his colleagues who have been privileged to do four terms in the national assembly! Gagdi set a record as the first first-term federal lawmaker to have six self-sponsored bills accented to by the President.

Two of the bills are for federal universities, while the seventh bill is awaiting the President’s accent. The education bills are the bill for the establishment of the Federal University, Pankshin, Plateau State and a bill for the establishment of Admiralty University, Edosa, Delta State. As the chairman, House Committee on Navy, Gagdi supported the establishment of the Admiralty University, so that the Navy can improve its capacity. Another bill that earned the lawmaker accolades is the bill for the repeal and re-enactment of the Police Act.

The Nigerian Police Act had been in existence since 1947 (during the colonial era) and President Buhari accented to this bill in September 2020. The new Police Act addresses the flaws in the old Act. Conse-quently, the old practice of arresting wives of crime suspects has been outlawed. Also, a relative of the crime suspect shall not be arrested until the suspect himself is found. Of significant is that women now have equal rights as men in the new Police Act and can even rise to become the Inspector General of the force even as the new Act gives power to communities, having recognised community policing. Paramount traditional rulers will co-chair the community policing committee with the commissioner of Police. This is cascaded down to senatorial and federal constituency levels. Gagdi also has the bill for the establishment of the National Hydrographic Agency to his credit.

It shall relate with the ports authority to give nautical information about activities on Nigeria’s waterways. The new agency shall be headed by a Hydrographer- General of the nation, who shall be a Naval General. Others are a bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Nyak in Shendan, Plateau State; a bill for the establishment of Federal College of Education, Dengi- Kanam, Plateau State; a bill for the establishment of a Maritime Security Trust Fund for the Navy.

The Maritime Security Bill will enable the Navy acquire modern platforms to boost its capacity to combat piracy, oil theft, vandalism and other maritime-related crimes. Analysts say that given that the Nigerian waterways constitute a cash cow, the importance of the bill cannot be over-emphasised. In addition to his impressive six bills that got Presidential accent, he brought 18 motions on the floor of the House of Representatives, largely securityrelated. In the course of his oversight functions as chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Navy, he has visited all naval formations in the country three times.

This was meant to put them on their toes, ensure discipline in the service and ensure that the rights of junior officers and men were not trampled upon. Besides bills, Hon. Gagdi has also done well in the area of infrastructure development in his constituency. The lawmaker has built 24 palaces and befitting offices for traditional rulers and secretaries to the traditional councils at a cost of over N100 million each. He has also built 28 units of classroom blocks in 28 locations, 14 modern primary health care units, three befitting police posts, six townhalls and skill acquisition centres, 23 roads across Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam, including township roads in the three local government areas. He has provided 2,100 units of solar street lights across the constituency, drilled 264 boreholes (hand pump and motorized) across the constituency with the boreholes present in almost all polling units in the constituency.

He has also culverts and bridges as well as constructed two secretariats for the community development associations in the constituency. Hon. Gagdi has also paid National Examination Council (NECO), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for all SS3 students of his constituency amounting to N3324 million.

He also procured Toyota Hilux vans for three local police divisions in his constituency, provided 618 motorcycles, 80 tricycles and 118 cars to empower young people in his constituency. During the Coronavirus pandemic, the lawmaker supported the downtrodden with about N36 million in addition to the distribution of food items worth about N54 million to his constituents. Most of what he achieved were done using his personal resources. No doubt, Gagdi is popular with both Christian and Muslims, thanks to his fair-minded nature as he does not discriminate against any religion. His constituency is 70 per cent Muslim, yet because of his generous and detribalised nature, clerics across religious divides preach that their adherents should vote for him, as he is the sort of person Nigeria needs at the helm of affairs.

As a former deputy speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gagdi’s supporters say he is tested, trusted and highly favoured by age, especially at a time young people are disillusioned with the ruling class. It is believed that as a young man Gagdi knows the problems confronting the youths and will certainly be the bridge between the young and the old in bringing about meaningful growth and development in the country.