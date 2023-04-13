10th House: Gbajabiamila moves against deputy, others

An uneasy calm appears to have enveloped the National Assembly, especial- ly the House of Representatives as the race for leader- ship positions in the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, New Telegraph learnt last night. New Telegraph checks revealed that this time around, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is on the spot as he has been allegedly fingered as pushing for the speakership of the Chairman, House Committee on Land Trans- port, Tajudeen Abbass.

A member of the House of Representatives from the North East, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Speaker’s move is being anchored by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Jimi Benson and his counterpart in the NDDC Committee, Bunmi Tunji Ojo.

This development comes on the heels of last week’s meeting between Gbajabi- amila and his colleagues, who are aspiring to be Speaker. At the meeting with Gbajabiamila were, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Aliyu Be- tara; Chairman, Commit- tee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu; Chairman, Committee on Land Transport, Tajudeen Abbas; Chairman, Committee on Disaster Preparedness, Abdulraheem Olawuyi; Chairman, Com- mittee on Water Resources, Sada Soli; Makki Yalleman and Sani Jaji. But the source, a three- time member alleged that the move by Gbajabiamila “is a behind the scene step to control the lower chamber”.

The source said: “Right now, we are facing a series of issues that need to be ad- dressed as we prepare for the inauguration in June. As a member of the 9th National Assembly, some of us know what is going on and we all witnessed a lot of things. “So, how can the outgoing Speaker insist he must install someone as Speaker as his stooge? “Does he want to have another term? As far as the north is concerned, the current Speaker will not be allowed to install his choice on us because that will be an insult. “What is most painful is that the speaker has been calling some freshers, telling them that they must go with Tajudeen Abbass as Speaker and that they must leave who- ever they are working for.

“We know that he has stationed his cronies to be the arrowheads of the Abbass campaign. “Is that not enough? Why is he now demarketing others because he wants to have total control of the House even after his tenure as Speaker? “As we watch events, those of us from the north are of the opinion that in the next one or two weeks, we should call a meeting and explore means to stop Gbaja from imposing a Speaker on us.

“We have many options at hand and we will unleash them once he comes out open- ly from his hiding place.” Recall that aspirants for the Office of the Speaker in the 10th Assembly, some of whom have yet to officially declare their ambitions, are now over 10. They include the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase; Abass; embattled Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; Chairman, of House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara; Chair- man, House Committee on Science Research Institutes, Olaide Akinremi; Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benja- min Kalu; Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Prepared- ness, Abdulraheem Olawuyi; Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli; Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Makki Yalleman; and Sani Jaji.