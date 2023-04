A lawmaker from Imo State, Hon. Mariam Omuoha on Wednesday declared her interest to contest for the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th Assembly.

Hon. Onuoha becomes the first female lawmaker to declare the intention to contest for the exalted seat.

Onuoha, who represents the Isiala-Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the declaration in Abuja at a Press conference.

….Details shortly