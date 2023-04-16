10th NASS: APC may decide on zoning this week

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the National Working Committee (NWC), of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), would meet at the end of this week to decide on which geographical zone would produce the chairman of the National Assembly in the 10th Assembly, expected to come into being in June. Sources knowledgeable with happenings in the party confided in Sunday Telegraph said that the main agenda of the meeting would be mainly which zone that becomes Ahmad Lawan’s successor.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a similar meeting of all Senate and House of Representatives – elect members held in March, was to secure the buy-in of all members to support the choice of the party before getting to the floor of both chambers of the National Assembly in order to avoid the debacle which the party faced in 2015. One of our sources said: “The National APC leaders will meet next week, where they will decide on the zoning, as well to secure the buyin of others on who becomes the Senate president as well as the Speaker.

“The Senate president will come from the South. The only person of note and ranking senator from the South South is Godwin Akpabio, who is returning to the Red Chambers. Some people are campaigning that it should go to the North West. Ahmed Lawan too is still nursing the ambition to be the president of the Senate.

But it was learnt that the absence of the Presidentelect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, might have slowed the process of decision taking in the party. “But the leadership of the party wants it to go to the South East for the simple fact that they do not want the APC to be seen as a Muslim dominated party since the President – elect and the Vice President – elect are all of the same faith. “A meeting where the post and the zoning would be decided will come up after the Eid el-Fitir. People are begging, claiming they want a stable senate and not rocking the boat. APC won in Imo. Therefore, it should go to Imo State. The odds seem to favour Osita Izunazo. He knows a lot of influential people, as a result of being a one – time national organizing secretary of the party. “However, a contender from the North West, Senator Bagos said it should not go to the South East, if the number of votes APC won in the zone is anything to go by. The choice of the president of the senate should be the complete decision of members. “Some people are carrying on wooing some influential people in the South South, thereby leading to a bitter struggle on who becomes the leader of the National Assembly.” Another source said: “Next week, the preferred candidate and the zoning of the new president will come up. The leadership of the party said the new president should not be bogged down by problems arising from the choice of leadership of the National Assembly like they had in 2015. “There is a strong coalition of the LP, NNPP, and PDP. They are also meeting with some members of the APC. They also want to have a major say if one of them can be the leader. It can be somebody from the ruling party but not someone imposed on them by the party. “If the APC gets it wrong, it will affect the stability as well as the implementation of its policies and programme. Our source continued: “Nonetheless, the key men of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are testing the waters to ensure that they galvanise support for the president. “The president- elect, they are saying does not have a preferred candidate; he is ready to work with any candidate that the party endorses in order to go with the harmony, pay attention to the person, who will get the support of all. It could be somebody of another faith. The President is not averse to the president of the Senate coming from another faith.” It will be a defining moment for the APC if they get it right. The fight for protecting the mandate is going on in full throttle, they can’t afford not to succeed. They are also going round to defend the election, so that it is not discredited.” For the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the caucuses of the other parties have intensified their meetings in order to produce the Speaker. Sunday Telegraph reports that the meeting is gaining traction by the day. “There has begun to be a rapprochement between the LP, PDP and other parties to produce the speaker of the House of Representatives. “It is going to be a fight between Wase and Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna; they are saying that they would not allow that to happen, including the ones who feel aggrieved by the outcome of the election including one or two renegades in APC. They are insisting they want to independently produce their own leaders without being tele-guided by the party. What happened in 2015 would repeat itself. “There are those who are saying that Gbajabiamila cannot dictate to them. There is a groundswell attempt at forming a formidable and credible opposition against the APC.