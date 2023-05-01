10Th NASS: APC Walks A Tight Rope

There is no doubt that the jostle for leadership positions of both houses of the Senate and House of Representatives ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June has left the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at cross- roads. The APC won the presidency through its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and will form the government after his inauguration on May 29.

Expectedly, the party is poised to lead the Senate and the House of Representatives for the third consecutive time 2015, 2019 and 2023. The Senate has 109 seats three seats for each of the 36 states of the federation and one for the Federal Capital territory, while the House of Representatives has 360 seats and the party with a simple majority produces its presiding officers – President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President, and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

As it stands, the APC has 59 seats out of the 109 available at the Senate, while six other political parties share the remaining 50 seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 36 seats, Labour Party (LP) has eight seats, while Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two seats each. Young Progressives Party (YPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have one seat each. In the House of Representatives, the APC has 175 seats, PDP (118), LP (35), NNPP (19), APGA (five), SDP (two), African Democratic Congress (ADC –two) and YPP (one), with three seats still pending.

Whereas it is clear that the APC is set to retain the leadership positions of the National Assembly, which its members presently occupy, it has been alignment and realignment of political forces within the ruling party although the Abdullahi Adamu- led national leadership of the party has not made any pronouncement on how it intends to distribute the principal offices among the geopolitical zones.

According to parliamentary tradition, as the Nigeria Senate and House of Representatives chose to entrench in its Standing Rules, it is not every Senator- elect or House member-elect who is qualified to occupy leadership positions in both Houses, especially when it comes to the two presiding offices – President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker of House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives.

In the Senate for instance, nomination of presiding officers and appointments of principal officers and other officers is in accordance with the ranking of senators in line with Order 3, Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended). Ranking is determined by the following order; senators returning based on number of times re-elected, senators who had been members of the House of Representatives and senators elected as senators for the first time.

Going by these considerations, Senators-elect who have served in the House of Representatives and have been elected to the Red Chamber, and those who are re-elected to the Senate are all recognised as ranking members of the apex legislative Assembly, and are therefore, qualified to contest for the presiding officers positions.

However, while Nigerians await the APC leadership to come up with its position on zoning of the principal offices of the 10th National Assembly, it is expected that an equitable power sharing formula would be adopted by the ruling party to avoid the 2015 experience that ruptured party’s pre-inauguration arrangement for the 8th National Assembly, which led to the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara as president and speaker of the 8th Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.

Saraki and Dogara had then emerged against the choice of the APC leadership, Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila for Senate and House of Representatives, respectively through an alleged power deal they struck with their colleagues elected on the platform of the PDP. The duo were former members of the PDP until they joined the APC in 2013.

The twist in the party’s calculation not only humbled the then leadership of the ruling party, but offered the opposition PDP, an opportunity to clinch the position of Deputy Senate President through Senator Ike Ekweremadu. The cold war, which ensued afterwards, cut short the euphoria that ushered in the APC government at that time and led to a frosty relationship between the executive and the 8th NASS.

The power play got to a height, when Saraki, Dogara and several other legislators elected on the platform of the APC defected to the PDP ahead of the 2019 polls. Perhaps, the bitter lessons of the 8th National Assembly forced the party not to leave anything to chance in 2019 (9th National Assembly). The then Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC ensured that Lawan and Gbajabiamila emerged as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, in line with the party’s zoning arrangement for both positions.

For the incoming administration and 10th National Assembly, the President- elect (Tinubu) hails from the South-West, while the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, is from the North-East and it is expected that APC’s ceding of the positions of President of the Senate and Speaker, House of Representatives and their deputies to the four geopolitical zones will give them a sense of belonging.

The South-East and South-South have been tipped for the Senate presidency to ensure power balancing but there are equally bids from the North-West and Central, which believe that their votes made Tinubu’s victory possible. For the speakership of the House of Representatives, the North Central seems to be in the forefront although the North-West is making a strong case in the event it loses the Senate presidency to either the South-East or South-South.

Some Senators-elect, who have so far declared intention to run for the Office of Senate President include the current President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North), the incumbent Chief Whip of the Red Chamber, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Ali Ndume (Borno South), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West), Jibrin Barau (Kano North) and Sani Musa (Niger East). Besides these ranking senators, the likes of David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South), and Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) have also joined the race, with an appeal to the Senate to amend its ranking rule in order to accommodate them in the contest.

It is also an interesting race for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives. Among notable members of the Green Chamber, who have declared for interest to succeed the incumbent speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, are the deputy speaker, Idris Wase; Yusuf Gagdi, Ben Kalu, Miriam Onuoha and Muktar Betara. While all of them are of the APC extraction, there is the belief in some quarters that the opposition parties, which have more seats that APC in the Green Chamber may pull a shocker as Lawmakers-elect of the PDP, LP and NNPP are said to be in talks with some Members-elect of the ruling party, should the APC zoning arrangement go awry.

No doubt, the APC’s distribution of leadership positions in the National Assembly since the inception of its administration in 2015 has not gone down well with the various tendencies in the party, the belief is that the party will get it right this time, especially in line with Tinubu’s promise to be fair to all.

It is against this backdrop that stakeholders have advised that all the ruling party needs to do ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is to bring the various interest groups on the same page as Nigerians cannot afford to go through the experience of the 8th National Assembly, which was blamed for the executive-legislative rift that impeded governance between 2015 and 2019.