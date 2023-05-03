10th NASS: CNPP warns against another rubber stamp leadership

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has warned against move by some interests loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the inauguration of another National Assembly with rubber stamp principal officers.

The umbrella body of registered political parties in the country said the plot portends danger to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy as Nigerians may not be able to endure another four years of executive-legislative connivance against the interests and well-being of the masses. In a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, CNPP noted that “the handwriting can be clearly seen everywhere on the walls by discerning minds and we have uncovered the unholy plot hence all democratic forces should be on alert.” The group added: “The basic elements of democracy, like the principles of separation of powers and oversights, will be further jeopardised in an event that such selfish and undemocratic clandestine moves towards foisting another rubber stamp legislative arm of government on the people succeed.”

Giving an insight into why governments at all levels have been unable to meet the expectations of the people, the CNPP maintained that “no society can make reasonable progress where the legislature and the judiciary pander to the whims and caprices of the executive arm of government.”

It added: “This has been the primary reason for the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to keep its campaign promises, particularly resulting to the woeful failure the Federal Government to meet the primary duty of any government, which is to ensure security and welfare of the people. “As a matter of fact, mutual respect for the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances among the arms of government is the basic foundation for good governance. But since 1999, healthy system of checks and balances have not been fully upheld in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“For the incoming administration to meet its basic duty of ensuring the security and welfare of the people, each branch of government should be allowed to exercise its powers of oversight because the relevance of separation of powers and its implications for good governance cannot be overemphasised. “Therefore, it will be in the best interest of the incoming administration to prioritise meeting the very many expectations of the people by upholding the doctrine of separation of powers and checks and balances as well as promoting inclusiveness, especially in compositions of the incoming cabinet. “It will be detrimental to good governance to allow certain interests currently working to subjugate the National Assembly to the executive arm of government as witnessed in the last four years, where the National Assembly was seen approving all loan requests of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, leaving behind unprecedented debt-burden for generations unborn.

“To this end, the CNPP warns the executive, both the outgoing and the incoming, to allow the legislators to choice their principal officers based on merit without interference, or undue pressure, in the interest of the people. “We urge the 11th National Assembly to stick to a government of inclusion in all federal appointments to deliberately promote unity and cohesion by adequately reflecting national diversity.”

In another development, CNPP reiterated charged the Federal Government and the security agencies, particularly the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) not to take sides with the ruling party on developments over the recent general election. Reacting to what it described as post-elections utterances of some political interests, actions and inaction of President Buhari as well as the security agencies, the group said that Nigeria’s democracy will be in jeopardy if the government chooses to take sides or resorts to draconian measures to muzzle opposition voices in favour of the ruling party.

CNPP noted that it beats the imagination of lovers of democracy that appointees of the Federal Government find it difficult to separate governance from partisan- ship, thereby mixing governance with politics and heating up the polity. Its statement read in part: “Some instances have led to the belief that the Federal Government is supporting the APC against Nigerian opposition parties.

In November 2014, the APC’s then National Public- ity Secretary, Lai Mohammed, threatened to form a parallel government if the 2014 elections were rigged, confirming a statement credited to the then governor of River State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi at an APC salvation rally, which he equally confirmed to be the stand taken by his party before the then Osun State governorship election.

“Lai Mohammed said and we quote: ‘Those who are fretting about this statement are those who are planning to rig the elections and they should be warned that Nigerians will no longer accept the outcome of any fraudulent polls. Those who incite the people are those who steal their mandate,’ and he was neither arrested nor threatened with treason.

“Also President Muhammadu Buhari, while contesting for the presidency in 2014, also threatened that the dogs and the baboons will be soaked in blood on the streets should the election be rigged. He was neither arrested nor threatened with treason.

“In 2023, the APC in Rivers State has threatened to mobilise its members to barricade the main entrance into the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt over the commission’s alleged refusal to release the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the just-concluded election results in the state. Nobody has harassed the APC leaders in the state. “In Gombe State, at about March 10, 2023, it was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party asked security agencies to arrest the Gombe State campaign coordinator of the All Progressives Congress, Jamilu Gwamna, for allegedly issuing death threats to voters in Bolari West of the state.

“According to the report, Gwamna allegedly threatened parents in the area with ‘losing their children’ should they allow their youths to vote for PDP. The security agencies are not prosecuting anybody in the state in connection with the threat. “In Lagos State, voters were openly threatened not to go out to vote, while some were wounded and others allegedly died. Till date, no arrest has been made. Making the matter even laughable was a statement credited to the Nigeria Police, in which the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that anyone with evidence against the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Association, Musiliu Akinsaya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, can file a case of attack against him.

“This is after he had openly threat- ened voters in Lagos State and the videos of the threat as well as the eventual attacks on voters by hood- lums suspected to be APC supporters in Lagos State went viral. But a video of a traditional ruler in Lagos was the basis for which both the Police and the DSS arrested an Igbo tradi- tional leader, who threatened to invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protect their businesses in the state.”

CNPP said the most malicious case is the comments by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mo- hammed, accusing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the presidential elections, saying it is treasonable. Reminding the minister of his comment in 2014 as APC spokes- person in which he said that “those who incite the people are those who steal their mandate,” CNPP said: “If the Labour Party presidential candidate is alleging that his mandate was stolen, how can the same Lai Mohammed who saw such demands as legitimate in 2014, when he was outside government turn around to criminalise same?”