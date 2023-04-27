10th NASS: Coalition Urges Tinubu, Reps-Elect To Cede Dep. Speaker To S/South

A coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Progressive Parliamentary Support Alliance (PPSA) on Thursday urged all members-elect in the 10th Assembly to unanimously cede the position to a Christian lawmaker from South-South.

The coalition’s position was conveyed via a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Hon. Bala Mohammed and Secretary, Hon. Boboye Akinrefon where they expressed solidarity for the incumbent Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Francis Waive, member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South Udu federal constituency of Delta State.

While stressing that the election of a Christian deputy speaker will go a long way to balance religion, equity and justice in tandem with the federal character principle in the 10th Assembly.

The coalition revealed that Hon. Waive has all it takes to deputise the speaker in the 10th Assembly.

The coalition specifically emphasised the need to ensure that Christians have adequate representation in the Body of Principal Officers in the Green Chamber while urging President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to cede the position of deputy speaker to Christians from the South-South geo-political zone in the person of Hon. Francis Waive.

Accordingly, the group argued that after a diligent assessment of all the lawmakers from the South-South region, it found Hon. Waive worthy of being elected as the deputy speaker.

“We wish to put on record that we are not opposed to the choice of a Muslim speaker in the 10th Assembly, but we wish to unequivocally demand religious balancing, especially among the two principal officers – speaker and deputy speaker.

“This becomes very germane to the principles of fairness and equity. Recall that Nigerians and the Christian Community took it in good faith when the leadership of APC resorted to the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket in the 9th Assembly.

“And it is very expedient to point out that with the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket, which was replicated with the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the parliament should reflect religious balancing.

“From a series of assessments carried out on all the three geo-political zones – South South, South West and South East, we can attest to the character and personality of Hon. Francis Waive as the man fit for the job.

“Our assessment was premised on the proficiency and high sense of responsibility discharged by Hon. Francis Waive as deputy chairman of the House Committee on power.

“From all indications, Honourable Francis Waive is fit for the office of the Deputy Speaker, not only because of his performance in the aforementioned capacities but as a gentleman per excellence as well as his ability to coordinate the affairs of the parliament”.