10th NASS: Ex-Senators, Reps Drums Support For Wase As House Of Reps Speaker

Plateau Stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Former Senators, House of Representatives, Speakers, and Members of the State Assembly, have thrown their weight behind the candidature of the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, to become Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

The team is led by a former Senator representing Plateau Northern Senatorial Zone in the 3rd Assembly, Senator. Timothy Adudu, while addressing newsmen in Jos on Saturday held at Jos Press Centre, demanded that the North Central geo-political zone should be given the chance to produce the speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

According to Senator Adudu, it is no longer news that the race for the leadership of both Chambers of the National Assembly is what is currently on the front burner in the Nigerian political arena and they have found it

expedient to join in the discourse on those who are qualified to lead both Houses in the 10th Assembly.

‘”In this race for the leadership of the National Assembly, the one we are most interested in is the leadership of the House of Representatives, where two of our illustrious sons have indicated an interest in contesting for the leadership.”

He noted that in going into a contest of this nature that is very competitive, one has to go with its best so as to compete with others.

” Given this scenario, therefore, by our estimation, our very best is Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (popularly known as Maje in Plateau State), the current Deputy Speaker of the House. We believe Hon. Wase has the requisite credentials that can compete favourably with any member from around the country”, they enthused.

Adudu, however, appealed to Plateau sons and daughters in the National Assembly to consider this contest as a patriotic call to service and throw their weight behind Rt. Hon. Wase.

He described Hon Wase as their worthy son irrespective of party affiliation saying, “Our brothers and sisters in Plateau State, this is the time for us to come together to persecute this agenda”.

“This is the time more than ever before to put aside our differences in whatever form. Our elders must take the lead in ensuring that we succeed in this endeavor. Hon. Idris Wase has done our state proud and this is payback time to show him love and appreciation for all he has done for our state and the entire country..”

“We are appealing to Nigerians particularly his colleagues in the Green Chambers to give this our son in whom we are well pleased the opportunity to lead the House of Representatives in this 10th Assembly. We wish to call on our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Simon Bako Lalong to use his connection with his colleagues to rally support for this our son” he appealed.

The former Senator, however, stated irrevocably that the choice of Hon. Wase, was drawn from their tracking and resolve in the quality of his person and they, as experienced former members of the National Assembly and Speakers of the Plateau State House of Assembly felt they have an insight than anyone and called whoever is contesting with Wase should fold his or her mat. Senator Adudu stressed.