10th NASS: New Reps-Elect Flag-Off Nationwide Tour In S/East,  Back Betara

Some new members-elect across the six geopolitical zones on Tuesday began a campaign in the South East geopolitical zone to drum up support for the speakership aspiration of the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Muktar Betara (APC, Borno).

The delegation, which departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in the morning touched down at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu at 12 noon.

The Leader of the delegation, Hon. Ismail Haruna Dabo, APC member-elect Bauchi state disclosed that members of the group are new members-elect from various political parties.

He said: “We are new members-elect from different political parties and irrespective of our party affiliations we have resolved to support Muktar Betara Aliyu.”

Dabo said: “In furtherance of his campaign, Hon. Betara who doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, has proved to the world that he is capable of leading the over 300 lawmakers.

“As you know, we do not want a bully as a leader in the 10th House of Representatives that is why he is our anointed candidate and we chose to begin awareness from Enugu,” he noted.

While unveiling their campaign itinerary, they said their resolve to commence zone to zone tour, Hon. Dabo said: “The idea is to create more create awareness on the man they believe will lead them to pilot the affairs of the green chamber in the next democratic dispensation hence the need for others to join the moving train.

The new members-elect said the solidarity tour, which kicks off from the South East region will take the delegation to the South West and South-South.

He added that the delegation is also working across all the geo-political zones in the Northern part of the country where Hon. Betara enjoyed unflinching support.

Another member of the group who spoke under anonymity said: “I wish to state categorically that the nationwide solidarity tour which was organised for our political leader and associate, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu is encouraging and promising.

“So far, we’ve been able to gather all members elect and we will cover virtually all the States across the country. It will be a dream come true.”

“The outpour of support is overwhelming and I can tell report that it is a worthwhile venture and a win-win for all of us, irrespective of political affiliation, tribe or religion.

“Without mincing words, the solidarity being enjoyed by Rt. Honourable Betara is unprecedented and I think it’s even good for the President-elect and the APC to see such a lawmaker like Honourable Muktar Betara Aliyu express interest for the position of Number Four Citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He (Hon. Betara) does not only enjoy the support of the APC Members-elect but more importantly the Members of the Opposition Parties are so supportive and ready to go along with him, in the bid to pave the way for a progressive Parliament and Country that we will all be proud to call our own and the future generations.

“Insha Allah, the election that will take place during the inauguration may end up being an adoption,” he said.