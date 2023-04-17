10th NASS: Race for leadership positions hots up

It promises to be an interesting contest for the leadership of both houses of the 10th National Assembly, which would be inaugurated in June as some power blocs within the All Progressives Congress (APC) position their favourites for the various principal offices, FELIX NWANERI reports

There is no doubt that jostle for the leadership of both houses of the National Assembly – Senate and House of Representatives – which commenced immediately after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections that saw the emergence of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as President-elect is getting interesting ahead of June inauguration of the federal legislature.

So far, seven political parties have won seats in the 10th National Assembly. The Senate has 109 seats – three senators from each of the 36 states plus one for the Federal Capital territory, while the House of Representatives has 60 seats, and the party with a simple majority produces its presiding officers – President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President for the Red Chamber, and Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the Green Chamber. As it stands, the APC is set to retain the positions having won majority seats in both houses.

This explains alignment and realignment of political forces within the ruling party although its national leadership has not made any pronouncement on which of the geopolitical zones will produce the next President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. According to parliamentary tradition, as the Nigeria Senate and House of Representatives chose to entrench in its Standing Rules, it is not every Senator-elect or House member-elect that is qualified to occupy leadership positions in both Houses, especially when it comes to the two presiding offices – President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker of House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives.

In the Senate for instance, nomination of presiding officers and appointments of principal officers and other officers is in accordance with the ranking of senators in line with Order 3, Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended). Ranking is determined by the following order; senators returning based on number of times re-elected, senators who had been members of the House of Representatives and senators elected as senators for the first time.

Going by these considerations, Senators-elect who have served in the House of Representatives and now have been elected to the Red Chamber, and those who are re-elected to the Senate are all recognised as ranking members of the apex legislative Assembly, and are therefore, qualified to contest for the presiding officers positions. While Nigerians await the Adamu Abdullahi-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to come up with the party’s position on zoning of the principal offices of the National Assembly, it is expected that the ruling party will adopt an equitable power sharing formula to avoid the 2015 experience that ruptured its preinauguration arrangement of the 8th National Assembly and led to the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara as president and speaker of the 8th Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.

Saraki and Dogara had then emerged against the choice of the APC leadership, Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila for Senate and House of Representatives, respectively through an alleged power deal they struck with their colleagues elected on the platform of the PDP. The duo were former members of the PDP until they joined the APC in 2013. The party’s leadership had penciled Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State emerged unopposed through the support of about 60 senators, who were present during the inauguration, while Dogara polled 182 votes against Gbajabiamila’s 174.

Ironically, Lawan and other 50 APC senators were at the International Conference Centre (ICC), where they were billed to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, when the election took place in the Red Chamber. No doubt, the development not only humbled the then leadership of the ruling party, which had opted for Lawan and Gbajabiamiala, respectively as heads of the upper and lower legislative chambers, it offered the opposition PDP, the opportunity to clinch the position of Deputy Senate President through Senator Ike Ekweremadu. The APC leadership initially threatened sanctions against the “rebels” but later made a detour.

The issue, however, got to a head, when Saraki announced names of principal officers of the Senate on June 25. The names were different from those submitted by the leadership of the party. Those who emerged had earlier won the mock elections conducted by the zonal caucuses of the party. They include Ndume (Majority Leader), Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Deputy Senate Leader) and Alimikhena (Deputy Chief Whip). Expectedly, the Lawan group, which was backed by the leadership of the party, rejected the list. A similar attempt to adopt the Saraki model in the House of Representatives resulted to a free-for-all between members of the two factions in the chamber. The cold war, which ensued afterwards, cut short the euphoria that ushered in the APC government at that time and led to a frosty relationship between the executive and the 8th NASS. The power play got to a height, when Saraki, Dogara and several other legislators elected on the platform of the APC defected to the PDP ahead of the 2019 polls. Perhaps, the bitter lessons of the 8th National Assembly forced the party not to leave anything to chance in 2019 (9th National Assembly). The then Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC ensured that Lawan and Gbajabiamila emerged as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, in line with the party’s zoning arrangement for both positions.

Lawan, Kalu, Akpabio , Barau lead race for Senate presidency

For the 10th National Assembly, some Senators-elect have so far declared intention to run for Office of Senate President. They include the incumbent Chief Whip of the Red Chamber, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Presently, the current President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North), Ali Ndume (Borno South), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West), Jibrin Barau (Kano North) and Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East). Besides these ranking senators, the likes of David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South), and Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) have also joined the race, with an appeal to the Senate to amend its ranking rule in order to accommodate them in the contest.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, who won the Abia North Senatorial District seat for a second term, is said to be the preferred choice of most APC stakeholders for the position of President of the Senate. Those rooting for him are of the view that Tinubu’s emergence should open the window for the South-East to produce the President of the Senate.

The President-elect hails from the South-West, while the Vice Presidentelect, Kashim Shettima, is from the North-East. The belief is that APC’s ceding of the position of President of the Senate will give the zone a sense of belonging in the coming Tinubu administration. Kalu, who was actually the first among the contenders to publicly declare his intention to contest for Senate presidency of the 10th Assembly, stressed that it is his turn to occupy the exalted office, since he is a ranking APC member of the Senate as well as the highest APC officer from the South-East geopolitical zone. The Senate Chief Whip also unequivocally said that he rejects any zoning arrangement that will make a Muslim to emerge as Senate President in the coming Assembly, arguing that since Nigeria is a secular state, it would not be right for persons of the same religious faith to occupy the first three highest political offices in the country. Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the President-elect and Vice President-elect are Muslims. Kalu is said to be a loyal party man given the way he has stoutly stood in defence of the APC in the South- East. It is also believed that he has the required legislative and executive experience to pilot the affairs of the Senate. As a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993, he moved the famous Dual- Citizenship Rights Bill. He was elected the governor in 1999 and his achievements astounded even his most vitriolic critics. The then president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, during a visit to state described his as “Action Governor.” In 2007, Kalu contested for president on the platform of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPA), which he founded, but came third. However, the party went ahead to win the governorship position in two out of the five states (Abia and Imo) in the South-East. Should Kalu emerge as president of the 10th Senate, he will leverage on his goodwill, which cuts across all sections of Nigeria. A man of many parts, his rise to national and international limelight was quite meteoric, making him one of the most visible businessmen, politician and philanthropist in present day Nigeria. A thoroughbred man in commerce, industry and administration, he became Chairman of Borno Water Board at a tender age of 25. He also served as Chairman of Imo State Marketing and Supply Agency, and Chairman of Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited in 1987 at the age of 27, making him the youngest person till date to assume such an elevated position in Nigeria. For Lawan, who is said to be interested in the retaining the seat he presently occupies but has not made any public statement to confirming his interest, the believe in most political quarters is that it would be Herculean for him given the fact that the North-West, where he hails from has already produced the vice president in the person of Shettima, a former governor of Borno State. It is also believed that Lawan’s handling of affairs of the 9th Senate, which made many to see the Red Chamber as a “rubber stamp” will equally work against his bid. For Akpabio and Barau, their respective bids are also hinged on the need for power balancing among the geopolitical zones. While the former hails from the South-South, the latter is from the North-West, so they are equally hopeful that the APC leadership will consider their respective zones in deciding where the pendulum will swing to. Musa, on his part, has adopted a cautious approach to his bid. Though eminently qualified going by the Senate rules and other considerations, the disposition of the lawmaker, who represents Niger East (North Central) shows that he will not allow his political ambition to becloud his sense of patriotism and nationalism. Consequently, he has opted to respect the heterogeneous structure of Nigeria, following his resolve not to allow his Senate presidency ambition to contribute to the already tensed political atmosphere in the country, following the emergence of two Muslims as President-elect and Vice President-elect. Musa told journalists recently in Abuja that although his primary desire was to contest for the Senate presidency, he was willing and ready to sacrifice his number one choice and go for the Office of Deputy President of the Senate, only on religious consideration, so that a Christian could be elected as the next President of the Senate. His words: “For the exigencies of our time, looking at the volatile situation of what has generated the Muslim-Muslim ticket in this country, I am one person that believes in the secularity of one Nigeria. I am one person that believes that, for every reason, there should be give and take in this country. “We have lived with both Christians and Muslims. Some of us still have relatives that are still Christians and Muslims. We have lived in a society where there’s intermarriage; we have lived for so long. Our forefathers envisaged a country where we would all live together. “I will not have any problem seeing a qualified, competent personality like me in the Senate, who has also presented himself for the office of the Senate President and asked me please to drop my ambition for him; I will do it. “There is a position of Deputy Senate President, which also is a presiding officer in the National Assembly. I will be willing to do it if it’s going to be in the best interest of Nigerians and if it’s going to be in the best interest of the zone I am going to represent. There’s no commitment or sacrifice too much to make to keep the unity this country deserves.”

Wase, Gagdi, Kalu, Onuoha, others eye speakership

Like the Senate, it is also an interesting race for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives as some power blocs within the APC are strategizing to clinch the position. Among notable members of the Green Chamber being tipped to succeeded the incumbent speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, are the deputy speaker, Idris Wase; Yusuf Gagdi, Ben Kalu, Miriam Onuoha and Muktar Betara. All of them are of the APC extraction.

While the national leadership of the APC has not declared its stand on which of the geopolitical zones will produce the speaker of the 10th House, analysts are of the view that the North Central, where Wase and Gagdi hail from, is the most favoured. The belief is that with the APC looking towards the South-East and South-South to produce the President of the Senate, it is natural for the North Central, which is the link between and the North and South to produce the next speaker of the House of Representatives. Interestingly, the two frontrunners for the speakership position – Wase and Gagdi – are from Plateau State of the North Central.

However, while Wase has been criss-crossing the country, meeting some stakeholders and seeking their support, many within the APC camp believe that Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency stands a better chance of succeeding Gbajabiamila. Those rooting for Gagdi, who is the House Committee chairman on Navy, are of the view that the 41-yearold have the required legislative experience to pilot the affairs of the 10th House. Though presently a first term lawmaker in the House of Representatives, his achievements already dwarf those of his colleagues who have been privileged to do four terms in the national assembly.

It is also believed that as a young man, Gagdi knows the problems confronting the youths and will certainly be the bridge between the young and the old. While the APC’s distribution of leadership positions in the National Assembly since the inception of its administration in 2015 has not gone down well with the various tendencies in the party, the belief is that party will get it right this time, especially in line with Tinubu’s promise to be fair to all. Against this backdrop, stakeholders have advised that all the ruling party needs to do ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is to bring the various interest groups on the same page as Nigerians cannot afford to go through the experience of 8th National Assembly, which was blamed for the executive-legislative rift that impeded governance between 2015 and 2019.