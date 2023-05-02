10th NASS: Why Dogowa As Speaker, Why?

The most important and exigent item on the agenda of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) at the moment, is the leadership selection for the 10th National Assembly (NASS), ahead of inauguration in June.

Nigerians have pretty interest in seeing that the scenery does not assume the stature of a dilemma to attract protestation, particularly by the opposition political parties’ parliamentarians – elect who have been inundated with the allegations of religious fanaticism, bigotries, ethnic chauvinism, sectarian views and dictatorial tendencies or high handedness against the contenders for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

You can trust Nigerians for close knitted observation no matter how farfetched such allegations. They are right, saying that the contenders for the House Speaker, reduced or rubbished in the muddy waters of non-conformists have had the myth of statesmen removed from them and earned low popularity rating in the hallowed chamber but are engaged in a lot of the behind the scenes political manoeuvrings, gerrymandering or grandstanding to clutch the Speaker’s position of the House, but blindfolded to the implications, disastrous to the ruling APC and Presidentelect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The greatest mistake will be to sign on the ambush by the non-conformists; and that’s saying, the kingmaker is always the first victim of the new king might not happen. This moral implication is what’s against all the contenders for the Speaker of the House.

Except one contestant Hon. Alhassan Ado Garba, fondly called Alhassan Dogowa, Member, representing Dogowa/Tundun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State. For the whole of last week, the President-elect and his party core stakeholders were not in a hurry to wind up a decision on who nets the position of Speaker of the next national parliament. Doing so in haste could cause implosion.

The question of which zone the Speaker comes from and how he scales the huddle to have the hot seat, proverbially, the golden seat, can – not be a stubborn bone in the throat; it isn’t to be met with any hitches. But the dilemma is that what has held up the decision on the House Speaker is the doctrine of necessity, interpreted to mean who out of the pack of contenders carries viable credentials that gives him a cumulative edge over others, in terms of legislative track records, industry, steadfastness, courage, loyalty in the face of challenges at campaigns and elections, and what volumes of votes coasted home in the aftermath, to the party and President-elect.

And who has the ear of the President-elect to effectively work with him for desired performance. All of that will be deployed to the advantage of the next government, sooner than soon. Of the contenders, Dogowa possesses far more than the credentials to be the next Speaker, leading the way with his local government votes, the two Houses of Assembly in his constituency delivered to the party and his Northwest votes that left the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gasping for breath.

Dogowa’s feat is a new twist added to the jigsaw puzzle which is also the source of his co-contenders’ salvo, with an ambush laid for him. Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Rt. Hon. Speaker has no partisan interest in any of the contenders for the office of Speaker, saying he has not sponsored or put forth anybody.

He, however, considered it laughable the conjecture that he has special interest in anyone. “I find the speculation in the social media that I have a particular person to be Speaker very laughable,” he said, adding that “on this Speaker thing, I’m nobody’s plaything.”

Nobody would want to pull out of the winning party over disagreement on the issue of Speaker of the House as there’s not any serious controversy or misdeeds to warrant that. And no one can blame the free reins of the President-elect in the matter of the House Speaker. Everyone knows, Tinubu is a man, positively independent minded and who cannot be pushed into the well or shoved by any person or group of people.

He’s not learning the ropes, far and too far from it; and he cannot be seen as an opportunist, or a lackey of the feudalists. He’s not bothered either. If he were to be bothered about criticisms, then he wouldn’t have achieved so much positiv – ity as a former Senator, underscoring his legislative experience, albeit shortcut by the bungled 3rd Republic and tremendous governance and administration as ex-governor of Lagos State.

Criticisms, if any, over the Speaker’s position won’t take any toll on him and there cannot be any apprehension in the party over his choice of the Speaker of House of Representatives who would work directly with him. I must say that anybody in his right frame of mind would agree that generally, Tinubu has done more good for the nation.

If I am to recommend who should be the Speaker of the 10th NASS, I will not hesitate to point in the direction of Dogowa who will be the 5th timer in the House of Representatives at inauguration in June, just a month away. Why?

He has acquired long, deep, wide and useful legislative experiences and he’s passion – ately committed to the overall objectives of good governance, well served, a parliamentarian to rely on, with focus on legislations to uplifting the standard of living of Nigerians.

A Kano-born, son of a prominent politician- father who was elected member, Kano State House of Assembly under the defunct People’s Redemption Party (PRP) government of the 2nd Republic, Dogowa, a first class graduate of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano, became member of the House of Representatives under the now rested Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He supported Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to become Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the botched 3rd Republic. And upon his election in 2007, he returned to the House of Representatives in 2007, got reelected again in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 by his electorally enthused Dogowa/Tundun Wada federal constituency.

He served as Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on Environment, and Special Adviser on Governmental & Political Party Affairs to the Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara (2000). Between 2007 and 2023, he has served as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission on Millennium Development Goals, MGGs (2011); Chairman, African Net – work of Parliamentarians on MDGs (2011); Chief Whip of the 8th NASS (2015); Vice-Chairman, Constitutional Review Committee (until 2023); Committee Member, Niger Delta Development Commission (2015); Committee Member, Public Petitions Committee (2015), Committee Mem – ber, Drugs & Narcotics Committee (2015), and quite a number of other committees.

And Dogowa was conferred with the pres – tigious National Honour of the Order of Niger (OON) in October 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari.