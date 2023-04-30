10th NASS: Zone Speaker To N/West, Arewa Group Begs Tinubu, Backs Jaji For The Job

The Arewa Concerned Citizens (ACC) has called for the 10th House of Representatives leadership to be zoned to the Northwest for the sake of equity and fairness.

The group also called for Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji to be considered since he is the best candidate for the prestigious office of the number four citizen.

Salis Muhammad Moriki, Chairman of the Arewa group made the call while speaking during a press conference held on Sunday at the Arewa House, Kaduna State.

According to him, the group made the submission after closely monitoring the issue of the country’s current political system, particularly the zoning of key positions to the various geopolitical zones in order to reflect equal representation among the country’s 6 geopolitical zones.

“As we are all aware that the President has emerged from the South West and Vice President from the North East. And it is expected that the Senate President would emerge from the South-South or southeast while the Speaker, House of Representatives would emerge from the North West.”

“In view of the above, we are calling on the President-elect, and APC Leadership, in general, to support the candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the Speaker, House of Representatives who hails from Zamfara state for the following reasons:”

“The President needs somebody as a speaker with capacity, sincere support, and understanding.”

“In order not to repeat the mistakes of the past where the executive and Legislature were at loggerheads, there’s a need to have a Speaker that has been with the president and understood each other even before President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu was nominated as APC presidential flag bearer. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has been with the president-elect and works with him even before now. “

“Hon. Aminu Jaji hails from Zamfara state, the State that hasn’t ever produced a speaker in the zone since 1999. There is a need for the state to have a speaker of the House of Representatives for equity and justice, especially now that the state produces a person with integrity and capacity.”

“Aminu Sani Jaji has worked tirelessly with his resources to actual the Presidency of Alh. Ahmed Bola Tinubu in this, being the chairman of contact and mobilisation committee of the Presidential campaign Committee.”

“Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has been one of the pillars of the APC in Zamfara and North West in general.”

“He’s one of the few people in Zamfara with grassroots support and sponsorship of the party in the state.

He influenced the success of Bola Tinubu, he served as director contact and mobilisation committee of North West for presidential campaign committee Committee”.

He gave in all for the success of the President-elect, Alh. Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Above all, as the need for the incoming government to include youth in governance, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is a youth that understands it all and associates himself with them.

“Therefore, we call on the President-elect, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and APC leadership to, as a matter of justice, good working relation between Legislature and Executive, and to have a person with the capacity to translate vision into reality to support the candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.”

“We also urge the President-elect and APC leadership to ignore those deforming his character, especially some section of APC leadership in the state who are jealous of his popularity and unmatched achievements,” he said