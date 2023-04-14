News

10th N’Assembly: Lawan makes case for capacity building for members, aides

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has made a case for capacity building for members of the incoming 10th National Assembly, to ensure efficient and effective service delivery. Lawan made the advocacy yesterday while receiving the 2020, 2021 and 2022 annual reports of the activities of the National Assembly Service Commission. He stressed that there should be provisions for capacity building especially for the new members of the 10th Assembly to achieve the set goals and targets. His words: “What is critical to us is what happens when we leave. Everybody knows the turnover rate has been very costly and this is without prejudice to anybody elected. “Costly in the sense that when you have only about 30 per cent of members of the 9th National Assembly going to 10th Assembly, you know that you have lost capacity. You have lost experience.

You have lost skills, enterprise and so on and so forth. These are traits that you need to hit the ground running immediately. “And I use the word costly deliberately because what this means is that, the 10th Assembly, we must make provisions immediately for capacity building for new members of the National Assembly If we want to achieve our goals and set targets.

“Everybody is enthusiastic. Everybody is ready. We want to come in and continue to contribute to making Nigeria better. But the parliament is not like the Executive. “Therefore, I am using this channel to sound that advisory that the National Assembly will need money, will need more resources for capacity building for members of the National Assembly that are coming, as well as those staff that we will be working with.

“I also want to urge here that the National Assembly Service Commission, the management of the National Assembly, as well as the management of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies will have their hands full because the 10th National Assembly, and I am not speaking for the 10th National Assembly, is yet to be inaugurated, but I know having met many of our Senators-elect, they are all ready to start work immediately we are inaugurated and sworn in.” The President of the Senate asked for the support of the National Assembly Service Commission for the incoming lawmakers. “So we want your support. You are there. It is the National Assembly membership that is always changing. You will give us the kind of support that will make us do so well. “Whatever we have achieved, wouldn’t have been achieved without the National Assembly Service Commission and the staff of the National Assembly. “In fact the staff have been very wonderful, very supportive and we believe that this is the kind of staff that we should always have and also as an Assembly, as a Commission, we need to continue to give the staff the kind of motivation that they need,” Lawan said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Uzodinma signs two bills into law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill to establish the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and Other Related Matters and another bill establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.   The governor […]
News

I never colluded to block APC’s National Convention -Orji Uzor Kalu 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

*Promises to support party leadership The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has refuted the allegation by a former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Mr. Salihu Lukman, that he colluded to torpedo the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Kalu made the refutal in a statement he personally signed […]
News

2,000 Abia women get FG’s rural cash grant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than 2,000 rural women in Abia State have benefited from the federal government’s cash grant for rural women with each receiving N20, 000 cash grant in a ceremony in Umuahia.     In his speech at the event, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu explained that the programme was part of federal government’s numerous empowerment initiatives […]

Leave a Reply