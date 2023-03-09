10th N’Assembly: Why South East deserves Senate presidency, by Lamai

As the tussle for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly intensifies, some stakeholders have declared open support for the Senate presidency to be ceded to the South East to give the region an opportunity to be represented at the highest levels of government.

A Senior Marketing Executive, MSC Cruises Limited, Jordan Lamai, said one way to achieve a proper integration of Ndigbo into governance is by appointing a Senator from the South East as Senate President. According to Lamai, this will not only address the issue of underrepresentation of the Igbo but would also send a clear message that the country is committed to ensuring that all its citizens are fairly represented. He said: “The appointment of a Senator from the South East as the Senate President would go a long way in addressing the issue of underrepresentation of the Igbo and promoting national unity and cohesion. “It is time for Nigeria to take bold steps towards promoting inclusivity and ensuring that every citizen is given the opportunity to contribute to the country’s growth and development. By doing so, we can build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Nigeria for all. “In addition to addressing the issue of under-representation, appointing an Igbo Senate president would also have other benefits.

It would help to promote national unity and cohesion, as it would show that Nigeria is a country that is committed to the ideals of fairness and justice. “It would also help to promote the participation of the Igbo people in the country’s political processes, which would in turn promote their economic and social development.” Lamai lamented that Nigeria’s political landscape has been marked by a history of underrepresentation and marginalisation of certain ethnic groups, particularly the Igbo and there was an urgent need to redress the situation. He disclosed that while some efforts have been made to address this issue, more needs to be done to ensure that all Nigerians were given the opportunity to participate fully in the country’s political processes.

