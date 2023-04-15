News

10th Reps Speaker: Coalition of civil society makes case for South East

Posted on

A coalition of civil society groups has called on the President-elect and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South East. Chief Dominic Ogakwu, National Convener and Lead of the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), made the call in Abuja while addressing the media. He said, “At present, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the cusp of history to demonstrate that equity, inclusivity and justice are the principles on which the party is built as it reaches a decision on zoning of key officers for the 10th National Assembly, especially for the House of Representatives.

“As members of civil society, we hold the view without equivocation that equity and fairness demand that the South East should produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. “It is for this reason that we call on the APC as the majority party in the National Assembly to zone the Office of Speaker of the House of Reps to the South East not just to reflect federal character and support a balanced power sharing formula in the country, but because the South East Zone has the potential and capacity for the Office”. He said further that, “There is a sense of alienation and marginalisation amongst the people of the zone by the APC, which though we do not share, but agree as legitimate concern.

Our Reporters

News

Niger: Three soldiers die in battle against armed bandits – Military

Posted on

Three soldiers involved in anti-banditry operations in Niger State, have lost their lives, while two others were wounded in battle. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement Monday, however, assured that ongoing clearance operations in the North Central Area of Responsibility (AoR), were gaining traction. “In […]
News

Police Service Commission approves reinstatement of 21 officers

Posted on

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of a total of 21 officers, even as it directed the promotion of some of them to the next ranks. In a statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC also announced the lifting of suspension on a Superintendent of […]
News

2023: Use your PVC to decide president, TEKAN urges Nigerians

Posted on

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, also known as TEKAN, has challenged electorates, most especially Christians in the country, to use their PVCs wisely in deciding the President of Nigeria in 2023. This was contained in a communiqué issued on Thursday after the 66th General Assembly of TEKAN and signed by the President, […]

