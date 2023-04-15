10th Reps Speaker: Coalition of civil society makes case for South East

A coalition of civil society groups has called on the President-elect and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South East. Chief Dominic Ogakwu, National Convener and Lead of the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), made the call in Abuja while addressing the media. He said, “At present, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the cusp of history to demonstrate that equity, inclusivity and justice are the principles on which the party is built as it reaches a decision on zoning of key officers for the 10th National Assembly, especially for the House of Representatives.

“As members of civil society, we hold the view without equivocation that equity and fairness demand that the South East should produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. “It is for this reason that we call on the APC as the majority party in the National Assembly to zone the Office of Speaker of the House of Reps to the South East not just to reflect federal character and support a balanced power sharing formula in the country, but because the South East Zone has the potential and capacity for the Office”. He said further that, “There is a sense of alienation and marginalisation amongst the people of the zone by the APC, which though we do not share, but agree as legitimate concern.