10th Reps Speaker: CSOs Makes Case For South East

A coalition of civil society groups has called on the President-elect and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the southeast.

Chief Dominic Ogakwu, National Convener and leader of the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) made the call in Abuja while addressing the media.

He said “At present, the ruling APC is on the cusp of history to demonstrate that equity, inclusivity, and justice are the principles on which the party is built as it reaches a decision on the zoning of key officers for the 10th National Assembly, especially for the House of Representatives.

“As members of civil society, we hold the view without equivocation that equity and fairness demand that the South East should produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It is for this reason that we call on the APC as the majority party in the National Assembly to zone the Office of Speaker of the House of Reps to the South East not just to reflect the federal character and support a balanced power-sharing formula in the country, but because the South East Zone has the potential and capacity for the Office”.

He said “There is a sense of alienation and marginalization amongst the people of the Zone by the APC, which though we do not share, but agree is a legitimate concern.

“As a country that just emerged from an electoral process that is benighted by divisive tendencies, history beckons on the ruling party to demonstrate that is inclusive, equitable, and responsive to all parts of the country, particularly the South East.

“As a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-religious country, it is urgent and imperative that the APC promotes the tenets of Federal Character by zoning the Speakership to the South East and strengthening the cords of unity and peaceful co-existence amongst our peoples.

“Records indicate that since the return of democratic rule in 1999, the Southeast geopolitical zone is the only zone yet to have the opportunity to produce a speaker of the House of Representatives. The nearest the zone has come is Deputy Speaker between 2011 and 2015.

“For the avoidance of doubt, from 1999 to 2007, the position of Speaker was zoned to the North West with Rt. Hons. Salisu Buhari, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, and Aminu Bello Masari as Speakers.

“Also, from 2007 to 2011, the South West produced Rt. Hon. Patricia Etteh and Dimeji Bankole presiding; and the North West taking another chance between 2011 and 2015, with Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Speaker and Emeka Ihedioha as Deputy. In 2015, the North East produced Yakubu Dogara as Speaker.

“By 2019, it returned to the South West again with the current speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“As we stated earlier, our clamor for the Speakership from the South East is not premised on equity and inclusion alone, but because there is the capacity, ability, and widespread consensus that Hon. Benjamin Kalu, is suited for the job.

“As a second-term lawmaker with a resounding mandate from his people, Hon. Kalu, the Cicero of the House has demonstrated panache, zest, ability, and capacity as Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs. Time and time again, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the member representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, has passed across resolutions and decisions of the House without reason to second guess or be misquoted.

“For him, the position is not one to just address the media but to be innovative as evidenced in the launch of first ever magazine publication of the Assembly called, “The Green Chamber Magazine.”

“It is established that he ranks as one of the most active members in the sponsorship of bills and motions which has seen him ranked in the top 10 members of the House by bill sponsorship.

“Hon. Kalu has remained a loyal party man and worked tirelessly for the election of the President-elect and has not shied away from defending the mandate freely and widely given to His Excellency, Aiswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is a lawmaker packed with rich political pedigree, one of several veritable attributes for the speakership”