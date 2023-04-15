10th Senate: Implications of political parties’ configuration for good governance

CHUKWU DAVID looks at the configuration of different political parties in the forthcoming 10th Senate and its implications for good governance.

After the conduct of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far released the results of 99 Senatorial districts out of the 109 Senatorial districts in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. A statistical breakdown of the 99 Senatorial seats already released by the country’s electoral umpire reveals the configuration of the 10th Senate based on performances of political parties during the February polls.

The breakdown shows that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured 57 seats while the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 29 Senatorial seats. The newest political party in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria, the Labour Party (LP), sprang surprises by securing seven Senatorial seats, a performance that many Nigerians adjudge as very impressive and unprecedented, in view of the fact that this was the party’s first major outing in the history of the country’s general elections. It is pertinent to note that the Labour Party was birthed as a child of circumstance, which came as an intervention and anchor in the quest by majority of Nigerians, who are fed up and frustrated by the failure of the ruling APC to provide succour to the worsening vices in the country, with deteriorating indices of insecurity, unemployment, inflation, ethno-religious suspicion and mutual distrust among the diverse peoples of Nigeria, to provide solutions to these menacing maladies.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, was one of the presidential aspirants under the PDP, but when he saw the overwhelming, suffocating, manipulative and money politics going on in the party, and that he had little or no chance to participate in the Presidential primary, he defected to the Labour Party, where he was cheerfully and automatically received and endorsed as the party’s flag bearer. Subsequently, Peter Obi and his supporters, who are known as the Obidients, turned out to become a phenomenal movement for the liberation and birth of a new Nigeria, where peace, unity, justice, equity, fairness and truth and multi-dimensional prosperity would be the norm and standards in governance. It is instructive to note that the APC, PDP, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) lost elections to the Labour Party in their strongholds in the 2023 general elections. PDP lost two Senatorial seats to LP in Anambra; two Senatorial seats in Enugu; one in Abia, one in Edo and one in Imo. The party also won over thirty seats in the House of Representatives. LP also dislodged the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State during the March 18 gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections, where the candidate of the party, Alex Otti defeated Okechukwu Ahiwe of the PDP. Otti polled a total of 172,386 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Ahiwe, who garnered a total of 88,174 votes to come a distant second. Other political parties that are also present in the 10th Senate are the Young Progressives Party (YPP), which has one Senator; the All Progressives Grand Alliance, with one Senator, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), with two Senators and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with two Senators. Traditionally, in a democratic government, it is the party with the highest number of Senators that will form the leadership of the Assembly, by producing the President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate, as well as the Senate Majority Leader, Chief Whip and their deputies. From all indication, the APC already has simple majority and will most likely produce the leadership while the PDP and the other parties that have members in the 10th Senate will team up to produce the minority leadership, which will function as opposition within the four-year term. Therefore, the minority leadership will likely be produced by ranking members of the PDP, LP, APGA, YPP, the NNPP and the SDP. Apart from the NNPP, which has no ranking members- elect in the 10th Senate, the rest have and can work together to produce the minority leadership. Going by the signals in place, with respect to who feature in the formation of the emerging leadership of the Senate, about 10 Senators- elect are currently warming up to contest for the number three topmost political position in the country, the Senate President, who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly. Senators who have indicated interest in the race to the Senate Presidency are Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia State, South East; Sani Musa from Niger State, North Central; Barau Jubrin from Kano State, North West; Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara State, North West and Osita Izunaso from Imo State, South East. Others are Godswill Akpabio from South South, Akwa Ibom State, David Umahi from Ebonyi State, South East; Ali Ndume from North East of Borno State, Adams Oshiomhole from South South of Edo State and the incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan from North East of Yobe State. Despite the interest shown by the contestants, the APC national leadership is yet to come up with zoning arrangements that will determine which zone is expected to produce what and who among the aspirants will perhaps receive consensus endorsement of the party or all of them will simply go and test their popularity among their colleagues at the polls.

This is evident when the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu dispelled the rumour making the rounds that the party had zoned the Senate Presidency to a particular region in the North. Meanwhile, some major factors would definitely determine the consideration of who will emerge as the Senate President or the zone that may produce the Senate Presidency. One of the factors is the issue of religion, since the party in its wisdom adopted Muslim-Muslim ticket for its President and Vice President, it would be unfair to have the Senate President as also Muslim.

This is where the odd may favour people like Kalu, Izunaso, Akpabio and Umahi, who are Christians from the South East and South South zones of the country. Already, some of the contestants have started campaigning based on this, with Orji Uzor Kalu urging the party leadership to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East, as according to him, he would not be comfortable having President of the Senate to be a Muslim since the President-elect and Vice President – elect are Muslims.

Another factor that may play up is the issue of legislative experience and competence. This may favour contestants like Musa from Niger State, Jubrin from Kano state, Ndume from Borno State, Akpabio from Akwa Ibom and Yari from Zamfara State. Senator Barau while declaring inthis aside the issue of religious consideration and also harped on competency, as he said that, “The National Assembly has the latitude to regulate its own procedures as a distinct arm of government. That’s why we have our standing rules.’’ The elapsing 9th Senate, under the leadership of Ahmad Lawan, is widely regarded as docile and popularly described as “rubber stamp” of the Executive arm of the federal government. The reason is because the Assembly majorly works as an extension of the Executive, and not ready to say no to Executive proposals even when such proposals are injurious to the people who gave them the mandate to represent them.

It is this attitude that made the Senate to approve all the loan requests brought to it by President Muhammdu Buhari, a trend that has resulted in the heavy debt profile of the country under the Buhari-led administration. This heavy indebtedness is definitely going to give serious headache to the incoming administration. In spite of the public outcry over the excessive borrowing of the administration, Buhari and his team appear not to be bothered about the situation. The way the Senator Bukola Saraki- led 8th National Assembly, which was accused of being hostile and antagonistic to the Executive, conducted itself contrasts sharply with that of the present Assembly. The Saraki-led Senate was said to have worked to stop the government from working.

The nature of the emergence of Saraki as Senate President may have shaped his conduct in office. Saraki was a product of Senators with independent minds, who were not willing to subject and subjugate the powers of the Parliament to the whims and caprices of the President or any branch of the Executive arm. So, when he got elected, he was not doing anything to please the Presidency, instead he focused more on how to please his colleagues, whose mandate he enjoyed. On the other hand, the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President had presidential and party endorsement.

According to analysts inthis endorsement tied the hands of the leadership of the Assembly. In his declaration at the outset of ensuring, “a National Assembly that works for Nigeria”, Lawan was categorical that under his watch, the Senate will collaborate and cooperate with other arms of government to achieve results. Looking at the composition of the 10th Senate, it is not likely that the apex legislative chamber will assert its independence, irrespective of whoever may occupy the office as the President of the Senate because the members of the APC, who will be in Aso Rock Villa and those who are likely to emerge in the Senate leadership, seem to have inseparable cord binding them together. For instance, if Kalu eventually emerges as the President of the Senate, he is a man known to be alien to antagonising the government in power, and will therefore, work closely with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has also been his close political ally since he joined the ruling party.

Therefore, under the present crop of APC Senators jostling to occupy leadership offices in the 10th Senate, it’s not likely that the Senate will do anything fantastically different from the Ninth Assembly, to erase the stigma of “rubber stamp”, which has actually come to stay in the last four years. However, on the other hand, with the presence of new political parties in the Senate such as the Labour Party, the NNPP, the APGA, and the SDP, it’s expected that they will through vibrant opposition activities, inject new life and hope into the incoming Assembly, to make a difference from what the pro-government 9th Assembly did in the last eight years.

It is the expectation of Nigerians that vibrant Senators-elect like Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) of the Labour Party, Ahmed Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa), Okey Ezea (LP, Enugu), and his counterpart from the Enugu East, and some others from the opposition parties across the different zones of the country, will possibly help change the narrative of the “rubber stamp” tag of the present Senate when the 10th Senate is inaugurated in June. If this happens, it will perhaps endear good governance, which many Nigerians have been graving for especially in this general election.