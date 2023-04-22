10th Senate: Kalu’s support group urges South South agitators to stop campaign of calumny

The Orji Uzor Kalu for Senate President, an organisation working for the actualisation of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s Senate Presidency’s ambition, has called on the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, to concentrate on the promotion of its preferred South-South zone for Senate Presidency and stop the campaign of calumny and outright falsehood against the former Abia State governor The group also described as baseless and deliberate falsehood, the insinuations that the former Abia State governor and some prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the five states of the South East had worked against the victory of the President – Elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa had recently circulated documents to the effect that some South East stakeholders had endorsed the candidature of the current Senate, President Ahmad Lawan, in the build up to the APC Presidential primaries and therefore should be denied the Senate Presidency. In a statement signed by Engineer Fredrick Nwoha, Co-convener of the Orji Kalu group, it described as crass ignorance the position of the coalition, stressing that, “The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africashould school itself on certain developments before making inciting comments that are lacking in substance and only designed to cause problems within the APC family.

‘‘The coalition should understand that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu never signed that document and his name is not on that list of those who signed it. “Secondly, all the various groups that worked for different aspirants prior the primaries, especially those that worked for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, were collapsed into the Tinubu/Shettima project, including the Senate President himself. So, why should anybody single out a particular zone and make it look bad and nurture vindictive tendencies against it. “We want to advise the coalition to understand that what happened in the South-East was beyond the control of even governors and the position of the Ebonyi State Governor says it all. So it will amount to deliberate mischief to make any political capital out of it.

“We want to without mincing words say that for the purpose of inclusivity, fairness and justice, the Senate Presidency should come to the South East. We want to advise those making a case for other zones should also do that without necessarily profiling the South East or blackmailing them. ‘‘Because Senator Orji was one politician that stood for the APC presidential candidate and the party even when it was not fashionable to do so in the South East and he should be commended and not vilified or blackmailed as the Coalition seeks to do.” The group further maintained that the unity and peace of Nigeria should not be jeopardised or compromised by people seeking power, adding that, “interestingly all the APC senators- elect as well as those vying for various leadership positions should not be dragged into politics of character assassination as the Coalition seeks to do.” The group maintained that Kalu remains the right person for the job of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly and pleaded with senators – elect, the leadership of the APC and President – elect to consider the South East and Kalu in particular.