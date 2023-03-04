10th Senate: Sen. Ubah Remains Only Serving NASS Member In Anambra

After the announcement of the last results of the National Assembly election in Anambra State on Friday, it became clear that all serving NASS members in the state lost their seats, except Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Two senators and all the 11 House of Representatives members in the state, failed to return to the house.

It is, however, perceived as the handwork of the popularity of Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) which robbed most of the candidates of the seats.

A clear analysis showed that Senators Uche Ekwunife and Stella Oduah, both of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who represented Anambra Central and North respectively, lost their seats to candidates of Labour Party, Senator Victor Umeh and Hon Tony Nwoye.

In Idemili North and South, Federal Constituency, Hon Obinna Chidoka of PDP, an incumbent and younger brother of former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka lost.

The younger Chidoka lost a seat he has occupied for about 12 years to a rookie politician, Mr Uchenna Okonkwo, who is a first timer, and contested on the platform of the Labour Party.

In Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu who has for long consolidated his grip on the area also lost to a Labour Party candidate.

In Ogbaru, Chuchu Onyema lost also to a Labour Party candidate and a journalist, Hon Afam Ogene.

In Oyi and Ayamelum Federal Constituency, Hon Vincent Ofumelu lost his seat too. Hon Chinedu Obidigwe of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency also lost his seat, same as the representative of Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency, Dozie Nwankwo who went for senate and also failed to be elected as he was beaten by Senator Victor Umeh.

In Orumba North and South, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo lost, just like in Aguata Federal Constituency, where the representative, Hon Chuma Umeoji contested for a seat in the Senate and lost.

In Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon Chris Azubogu opted to contest for Senate and lost, while in In Ihiala Federal Constituency, Hon Chudi Momah lost.

In the last Federal Constituency, Awka North and South, the incumbent failed to contest, but the seat was also taken away from PDP, which formally held it, as a greenhorn politician, and former university teacher, Prof Lilian Orogbu, who contested on the platform of Labour Party won.

In all, out of the three senatorial zones, Labour Party took two, leaving one for the YPP candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, while the ruling party in the state, APGA, failed to secure any. So far, Ubah will be the only lawmaker from Anambra State, who will be returning to the National Assembly on May 29.

Labour Party took six out of the 11 House of Representatives seats in the state, while APGA which used to have the majority seats is only left with four, while YPP was able to clinch one.

New Telegraph, analysed the situation and said: “Truth is that it would have been good for us to send experienced lawmakers to Abuja, but because the old ones are underperforming, they just needed to be voted out, while we can start now to groom the kind of lawmakers we want to have in the future.

“As for Ifeanyi Ubah, I will like to call him the last man standing. He has shown traces of performance, both in lawmaking, in attracting projects to his people and in philanthropy, through his money, and the people tend to like him for this. He is the only man whose Peter Obi’s Popularity failed to rob him of his position because the people were sure of what they wanted.”

