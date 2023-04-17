10th Senate: Tambuwal, Wamakko, Gobir emerges as senators-elect

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has been declared the winner of Sokoto South senatorial district for the 10th Senate. “Tambuwal of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election, and returned elected,” Prof. Abubakar Abdullahi Baone gudo, the returning officer stated. Also, the returning officer for Sokoto North senatorial district, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, declared Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC), as the winner of the re-run election in the area. Similarly, Ibrahim Lamido Gobir (APC), was also declared winner of the Sokoto East senatorial district. Wamakko was re-elected to represent Sokoto North district for the third term while Gobir was elected for the first term. INEC returning officer for the Sokoto South National Assembly supplementary election held across the state on Saturday, Prof. Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudu, stated this while declaring the result at the Coalition Centre yesterday. Bagudu said Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) had scored a total of 1, 860 out of the 4, 976 total votes cast to defeat Senator Danbaba Danbuwa (APC), who got 95,884 votes to emerge second.