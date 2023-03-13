10th Senate’ll key into Tinubu’s youthdriven agenda – Bamidele

The senator representing Ekiti Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said that the 10th Senate to be inaugurated in June will play a complementary role for the actualisation of well-articulated youth programmes of the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Bamidele, who was reelected during the February 25 National Assembly election, expressed delight that the 25 per cent annual budgetary proposal by Tinubu to youth intervention programmes and the education loan, would go a long way in tackling joblessness and poverty among the Nigerian productive population. Espousing further his unflagging belief in youth development, Bamidele said he had in the last four years invested several millions of naira to empower his constituents in vocational and entrepreneurial training to boost their contributions to economic development. The chairman, senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, spoke at the weekend in Ado Ekiti, during an empowerment training programme he organised for women and youths to expose them to entrepreneurial and money-spinning ventures.

