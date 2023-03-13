News

10th Senate’ll key into Tinubu’s youthdriven agenda – Bamidele

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The senator representing Ekiti Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said that the 10th Senate to be inaugurated in June will play a complementary role for the actualisation of well-articulated youth programmes of the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Bamidele, who was reelected during the February 25 National Assembly election, expressed delight that the 25 per cent annual budgetary proposal by Tinubu to youth intervention programmes and the education loan, would go a long way in tackling joblessness and poverty among the Nigerian productive population. Espousing further his unflagging belief in youth development, Bamidele said he had in the last four years invested several millions of naira to empower his constituents in vocational and entrepreneurial training to boost their contributions to economic development. The chairman, senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, spoke at the weekend in Ado Ekiti, during an empowerment training programme he organised for women and youths to expose them to entrepreneurial and money-spinning ventures.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BON inaugurates award steering committee

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Steering Committee for the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, (BON) Award has been inaugurated. Performing the inauguration of the committee recently, the Chairman of BON, John Ugbe, called on members of the Committee to ensure that they deliver the best award ceremony that will be to the admiration of all stakeholders in the broadcast industry. […]
News

Attack on Abia INEC office needless, says Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday condemned the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the INEC office was set ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums, leaving electoral materials and furniture destroyed. In a […]
News

Women storm NDDC, want Forensic Audit report published

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

More than 100 women from the various states in the South-South yesterday stormed the corporate headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt to call for the sack of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for a new board, and the publication of the forensic audit of the commission. On September 2, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica