10th Speaker: Group vows to back APC, promote legislative freedom

As the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly draws nearer, one of the members-elect’s caucuses, the Joint Task-10th Assembly has reaffirmed its desire to work in harmony with the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the emergence of a competent Speaker.

The Chairman of the caucus, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), who disclosed this at the unveiling and inaugural meeting of the group in Abuja yesterday, said the essence of the “Joint Task-10th Assembly” is to defend the sanctity of the parliament, promote independence of the legislature, ensure equity, fairness and balance in the emergence of the leadership of the House among others.

He said they have set the ball rolling to ensure a smooth take-off of the group in Abuja. The group comprises of members-elect from the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), All Pro- gressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Demo- cratic Congress (ADC) and Young Peoples Party (YPP). According to Kumo, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs: “As you can see from our banner, the name of this coalition is ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly.’

We are a multi-partisan forum of the eight political parties that have won seats for the 10th House of Representatives. Although our logo displays the names of the political parties that make up this forum, it is pertinent to list them individually. “Ladies and gentlemen, the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ seeks to, among others, promote: Independence of the Legislature, inter-dependence of the Legislature and Executive-Legislation for good governance and grassroots impact Constituency outreach equity and fairness among ranking and new members ensure unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of presiding and principal officers in line with best parliamentary practice.”

He said: “Our driving force is ‘Nigeria’s Unity and the Stability of the 10th House of Representatives.’ In ensuring the above, we have resolved to go by the de- cision of the majority party, which is the APC, in deciding which zones produce the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

“We believe that the APC would do the right thing, and once the zoning is done, we would decide on the next line of action. We would be guided by capacity, compe- tence, experience and other leadership qualities.” Also speaking, the Secre- tary of the group, Hon. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano) explained that the essence is to have a cordial working rela- tionship with the executive. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) is the co-Chair- man of the group while Hon. Abubakar Bichi is Vice Chairman (North) and Hon. Wale Raji, Chairman of the House Services Committee is Vice Chairman (South).