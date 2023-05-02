10th Speaker: Joint Task Group Vows To Support APC, Promote Legislative Independence

As the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly draws nearer, one of the members-elect’s caucuses, The Joint Task-10th Assembly has reaffirmed its desire to work in harmony with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the emergence of a competent speaker.

The Chairman of the caucus, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) who disclosed this at the unveiling and inaugural meeting of the group in Abuja said the essence of the “Joint Task-10th Assembly” is to defend the sanctity of the parliament, promote the independence of the legislature, ensure equity, fairness and balance in the emergence of the leadership of the House among others.

He said they have set the ball rolling to ensure a smooth take-off of the group in Abuja.

The group comprises members-elect from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Young Peoples Party (YPP).

According to Kumo, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, “As you can see from our banner, the name of this coalition is ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly.’ We are a multi-partisan forum of the eight political parties that have won seats for the 10th House of Representatives. Although our logo displays the names of the political parties that make up this forum, it is pertinent to list them individually.

“The political parties are the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

“Ladies and gentlemen, the ‘Joint Task-10th Assembly’ seeks to, among others, promote Independence of the Legislature, inter-dependence of the Legislature and Executive-Legislation for good governance and grassroots impact Constituency outreach equity and fairness among ranking and new members to ensure unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of presiding and principal officers in line with best parliamentary practice”

He said “Our driving force is ‘Nigeria’s Unity and the Stability of the 10th House of Representatives.’ In ensuring the above, we have resolved to go by the decision of the majority party, which is the APC, in deciding which zones produce the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

“We believe that the APC would do the right thing, and once the zoning is done, we would decide on the next line of action. We would be guided by capacity, competence, experience and other leadership qualities.

“However, as of today, ladies and gentlemen, we do not have any preferred aspirant for the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker. But we note that a number of our colleagues, all of whom are eminently qualified, have declared their interest in the seat of the speaker.

“Our message to Nigerians at this point is that we are ready to work for the betterment of our country and the citizens. To achieve that, we have to work harmoniously with the executive arm, without compromising our independence.

Also speaking, the secretary of the Joint Task-10th Assembly, Hon. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano) explained that the essence is to have a cordial working relationship with the executive.

He assured that the 10th House is not going to be a ‘Rubber Stamp’ but will do things according to the proceedings and rules of the House insisting that the 10th House will be pro-Nigerian people.

Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) is the co-chairman of the group while Hon. Abubakar Bichi is vice chairman, north, Hon. Wale Raji, chairman of the House services committee is vice chairman, south. Other members include the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Bunmi-Ojo who is in charge of finance, Hon. Jimi Benson, Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Lawan Shettima, Hon. Bello Kaoje, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, Hon. Unyime Idem, Hon. Nnaji Nnoli and Hon. Akeem Alabi.